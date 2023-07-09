Four girls players and four boys players from Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse circles have been named to a mighty impressive list.

USA Lacrosse has released its All-American selections from the 2023 season, and eight L-L League standouts made the cut.

Elizabethtown’s Danielle Bruno, Manheim Township’s Maddie Eckert and Gretta Harnish and Hempfield’s Whitney Hershey made the girls list, while Cocalico’s Cole Barnes, Manheim Township’s Austin Day, Conestoga Valley’s Jeff Fisher and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Sullivan made the boys list.

Eckert is a repeat USA Lacrosse All-American selection.

According to USA Lacrosse, All-American honors are given to players who exhibit superior skills and techniques, plus exceptional game sense and knowledge on the field, while representing high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.

Bruno, a rising junior attack, was a first-team Section Two all-star this past spring for E-town. She's the first player in Bears' program history to earn All-American status.

Eckert, a goalie, and Harnish, a defender, both graduated from Manheim Township earlier this spring, after helping the Blue Streaks capture league and District Three Class 3A championships — on the way to the state quarterfinals. Harnish was a first-team Section One all-star, while Eckert nabbed Section One MVP honors repping Manheim Township, which claimed its 13th league gold trophy in a row.

Hershey, an attack who graduated earlier this spring from Hempfield, helped the Black Knights reach the District Three Class 3A semifinals and to an appearance in the PIAA playoffs. She was a first-team Section One all-star for her efforts.

Barnes, a rising senior and a face-off specialist for Cocalico, was a Section Two first-team all-star after he helped the Eagles win the Section Two crown and go all the way to the District Three Class 2A title game, where Cocalico fell to section rival L-S.

Day, a defender for Manheim Township, Fisher, an attack for CV, and Sullivan, an attack for L-S, all finished up their senior seasons in fine fashion earlier this spring.

Day helped the Streaks win league and District Three Class 3A gold, as Manheim Township went all the way to the PIAA semifinals after claiming its eighth L-L title; Fisher helped the Buckskins earn a District Three Class 3A playoff trip; and Sullivan was a key cog in the Pioneers’ District Three Class 2A championship run, and L-S went all the way to the PIAA-2A semifinals.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP lacrosse coverage