The list of USA Lacrosse All-Americans for the 2022 high school girls lacrosse season were released last week. Of the 10 players named All-American from the Pennsylvania Central region, six are from the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Hempfield's Kelsea Dague and Brynn Axe, Manheim Township's Maddie Eckert, Bronwyn Hilbert and Sydney Witwer and Lampeter-Strasburg's Rowan Kimmel were named All-Americans.

Seven were named USA Lacrosse All-Academic selections: Manheim Township's Elle Commerce, Gretta Harnish, Eckert and Hilbert, and Lampeter-Strasburg's Emaly Garrett, Hannah Gawne and Kimmel.

The full list of All-Americans can be found on usalacrosse.og. Here are the players named to the Pennsylvania Central region:

USA Lacrosse All-Americans, Pennsylvania Central:

Anna Kaplan, Twin Valley midfielder, Class of 2022

Rowan Kimmel, Lampeter-Strasburg midfielder, Class of 2023

Kelsea Dague, Hempfield midfielder, Class of 2022

Maddie Eckert, Manheim Township goalkeeper, Class of 2023

Bronwyn Hilbert, Manheim Township attack, Class of 2023

Brynn Axe, Hempfield midfielder, Class of 2022

Emma Raines, Twin Valley attack, Class of 2022

Mia Beilhart, Governor Mifflin midfielder, Class of 2022

Caroline Glus, Hershey attack, Class of 2022

Sydney Witwer, Manheim Township midfielder, Class of 2022

USA Lacrosse All-Academic:

Anna Kaplan, Twin Valley midfielder, Class of 2022

Elle Commerce, Manheim Township defender, Class of 2023

Maddie Eckert, Manheim Township goalkeeper, Class of 2023

Grace Doyle, York Catholic midfielder, Class of 2022

Julia Givens, Twin Valley attack, Class of 2022

Hannah Gawne, Lampeter-Strasburg midfielder, Class of 2022

Rowan Kimmel, Lampeter-Strasburg midfielder, Class of 2023

Bronwyn Hilbert, Manheim Township attack, Class of 2023

Gretta Harnish, Manheim Township defender, Class of 2023

Emaly Garrett, Lampeter-Strasburg defender, Class of 2022

