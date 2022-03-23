The 2022 high school girls lacrosse regular season officially kicks off Friday. Before we get going, a quick refresher…

Manheim Township enters 2022 with a 94-game L-L regular season win streak, and winners of the last 11 league tourney crowns. The Streaks were also a 2021 District 3-3A semifinalist and reached the PIAA 3A championship game for the third season in a row.

Cocalico was last year’s L-L regular season and tournament runner-up, and reached the District 3-2A semis, falling one win short of qualifying for the state tournament.

Other District Three playoff teams from L-L last season: Conestoga Valley, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic, Warwick.

The team-by-team preview capsules will be available on the Lacrosse page of LancasterOnline on Friday morning.

For now, here are five things to watch in L-L girls lacrosse this season...

Top returning scorers: Of last year’s top 20 scorers, eight return in 2022: Manheim Township senior midfielder Sydney Witwer (89 goals), L-S teammates Rowan Kimmel (80 goals) and Hannah Gawne (50 goals), Hempfield teammates Kelsea Dague (46 goals) and Brynn Axe (36 goals), Cocalico junior midfielder Samantha Keck (41 goals), Garden Spot sophomore Gwen Varley (31 goals) and Penn Manor senior midfielder Keegan Dings (29 goals).

Top returning assist leaders: Of last year’s top 20 finishers in total assists, thirteen return this spring: L-S teammates Kimmel (30 assists), Gawne (18 assists), Kelly Hostetter (13 assists) and Hannah Cissne (nine assists), Cocalico teammates Keck (14 assists), Thanna Sweigart (27 assists), Alinda Sweigart (11 assists) and Danika Sauder (16 assists), Manheim Township teammates Witwer (16 assists) and Alyssa Dotter (14 assists), Hempfield’s Axe (19 assists), Cedar Crest senior Jaden Hardy (10 assists) and LCD/LCHS senior Alyssa Korenkiewicz (nine assists).

New coaches: There’s one: LCD/LCHS’ Ashley Ingram. She’s a former Cougars standout who went on to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Seton Hill.

Season-openers: Four L-L teams open their seasons Friday: CV, E-town, Garden Spot, L-S. Three do so Saturday: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Ephrata. Two more do so Monday: Manheim Township, Cocalico. And three do so Tuesday: Cedar Crest, LCD/LCHS, Warwick.

Important dates, top games: L-S at Twin Valley (2021 District 3-2A runner-up, PIAA 2A semifinalist), Friday; Wilson (2021 District 3-3A champion, PIAA 3A qualifier) at Hempfield, Saturday; Hershey (2021 District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A qualifier) at Cocalico, Monday; Cocalico at Twin Valley, Tuesday; L-S at Cocalico (last year’s matchup was decided in overtime), March 31; Twin Valley at Manheim Township, April 2; Cocalico at Hempfield, April 19; Manheim Township at Cardinal O’Hara (2021 District 12-2A runner-up, PIAA 2A semifinalist), April 20; Garnet Valley (2021 District 1-3A runner-up, PIAA 3A qualifier) at Manheim Township (these teams met in the first round of last year’s state tourney), April 23; Cocalico at Hempfield, April 28; Cocalico at York Catholic (2021 District 3-2A champion, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist), May 4; Hempfield at Manheim Township, May 5; L-L semifinals, May 10; L-L title game, May 12.