Four Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse teams advanced past first round PIAA playoff matchups Tuesday, two of them in underdog fashion.

With temperatures hovering in the 90s in a double-header on Ed Journey Field in Neffsville, Manheim Township girls and boys teams, both District Three Class 3A champions, won in convincing fashion.

Meanwhile, in state 3A boys action, District Three fourth-seed Hempfield went on the road and upset District One runner-up Downingtown East, 7-5, to pick up the Black Knights’ first state playoff win since 2011.

And in state 2A boys, District Three runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg also pulled an upset on the road by topping District 12 champ Lansdale Catholic in overtime, 10-9, to pick up the Pioneers’ first state playoff win.

GIRLS :

Manheim Township 19, Upper St. Clair 2: In a PIAA Class 3A opener, Manheim Township (22-2) was tied 1-1 with District Seven third-place team Upper St. Clair (16-4) until about the midway point of the first half, when the Blue Streaks began a 11-goal barrage that lasted through the 17:40 mark of the second half.

L-L tournament champ Manheim Township won 16 of the first 20 draw controls and goalkeeper Maddie Eckert made three saves, while Sydney Witwer notched her 100th goal of the season en route to eight goals and one assist for the game, with four of those scores coming on assists from teammate Bronwyn Hilbert (four goals, four assists).

“Bronwyn is so smart,” Witwer said. “She knows where I am before I know where I am, honestly. We’ve played together for awhile. …probably back to middle school. The fact we play the same position, we work well together.”

Up next, Manheim Township will face District Six champ State College in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

BOX SCORE

Shady Side 8, Hempfield 5: Hempfield, the fourth-place team from District Three, lost at District Seven champ Shady Side in a state 3A first-round playoff matchup. Kelsea Dague paced the Black Knights (18-5) with four goals. Hempfield’s 2022 campaign comes to a close after having won the L-L regular season crown (its first of any kind since 2002), reaching the league tournament final and making a state playoff appearance for the first time since 2015. BOX SCORE

PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse bracket

BOYS :

Manheim Township 16, Mount Lebanon 10: In a PIAA Class 3A first round boys matchup, District Seven runner-up Mount Lebanon (13-7) led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter and Manheim Township led 9-6 at halftime.

“We went out at half,” Manheim Township’s Garrett Campagna said. “Took a break, we came out and played our game.”

L-L Section One and league tournament champion Manheim Township (19-3) scored the game’s next five goals to open up a 14-6 advantage by the 4:10 mark of the third quarter.

Blue Streak midfielders Nick Palumbo, Emmett Kappesser and Charlie Hill combined to win all but two faceoffs while goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen made eight saves. Alex Romano (five goals), Campagna (two goals, five assists) and Charlie Kingsbury (four goals, one assist) paced the offense.

The Streaks’ 16 goals was one shy of matching its single-game state playoff high in program history. Manheim Township notched assists on half its scores.

“Our chemistry is off the charts,” Campagna said. “Everybody is touching the ball. The charts are filling up.”

Up next, the Streaks will face District One third-seed Springfield Delco in Saturday’s state quarterfinals.

BOX SCORE

Hempfield 7, Downingtown East 5: In a state 3A first-round contest, Max Grube (three goals, two assists) paced the Black Knights’ offense while goalkeeper Matty Wiest made 12 stops to help Hempfield advance. Up next, the Knights will face District 12 runner-up St. Joe’s Prep in Saturday’s quarterfinals. BOX SCORE

PIAA Class 3A boys bracket

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Lansdale Catholic 9: Tied 9-9 at the end of regulation in PIAA Class 2A first-round game, L-S won it in overtime when Stewart McClain (five goals) scored on an assist from Colin Sullivan (two goals, five assists). Pioneers’ goalkeeper Bryce Thomas tallied 13 saves. Up next, L-S will face District Two champ Wyoming Seminary in Saturday’s quarterfinals. BOX SCORE

PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse bracket

Mars 18, Cocalico 2: The Eagles’ season ended in what was the program’s first state playoff appearance, falling in lopsided fashion at District Seven champ Mars. The L-L Section Two runner-up Eagles’ history-making 2022 campaign also included the program’s first appearance in the district semifinals. Cocalico finishes 13-8. BOX SCORE