Four Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse teams are set for action in Saturday’s PIAA quarterfinals. Two of them are familiar with this stage (Manheim Township boys and girls), while the Hempfield boys are here for just the second time and L-S for the first time.

Below are the listings of Saturday’s matchup, along with some trivia notes on state playoff history for the teams involved.

Boys:

Class 2A: District Three runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg (19-3) vs. District Two champion Wyoming Seminary (17-2), at Emmaus High School, 11 a.m.: Oddly enough these programs are in the same boat in terms of history in the PIAA tournament. Both made their first appearances in the state playoffs in 2021. Both won a state playoff game for the first time on Tuesday. Both are now making their first appearances in the state quarterfinals.

Related: 4 L-L League lacrosse teams win PIAA openers, advance to state quarterfinals

PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse bracket

Class 3A: District 12 runner-up St. Joe’s Prep (16-6) vs. District Three fourth-seed Hempfield (15-7), at Twin Valley Middle School, 1 p.m.: St. Joe’s Prep is in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time, having reached the state final in 2012 and 2015. …The L-L Section One and league tournament runner-up Black Knights are in the state quarterfinals for just the second time, the last having come in 2011. A win Saturday would be historic for the program, as the Black Knights have never before reached the state semifinals. …These teams have at least one common opponent in Manheim Township: SJP beat MT 11-7 back on April 26, while Hempfield is 0-4 against the Streaks.

Class 3A: District Three champion Manheim Township (19-3) vs. District One third-seed Springfield-Delco (19-4), at Avon Grove High School, 2 p.m.: Between them, these two programs have three state championships in their trophy cases: MT won the 3A crown in 2018, S-D won the 3A crown in 2016 and 2A crown in 2017. …L-L Section One and league tournament champion Manheim Township is one of just two programs in the state to have now appeared in the state playoffs 12 seasons overall. …The Blue Streaks are in the state quarterfinals for the ninth time - they are 4-4 in the previous eight state quarterfinal appearances. …Springfield-Delco is in the state quarterfinals for the eighth time - it is 5-2 in the previous seven state quarterfinals appearances. …these programs have previously met once in the state playoffs, a 11-5 Springfield-Delco win in the 2019 first round. …these teams have two common opponents this season: both have beat Unionville, while S-D beat St. Joseph’s Prep 10-3 and MT lost to SJP 11-7.

Related: Manheim Township boys lacrosse captures District 3 Class 3A championship in romp over Cumberland Valley

PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse bracket

Girls:

Class 3A: District Three champion Manheim Township (20-2) vs. District Six champion State College (13-3), at Cumberland Valley High School, 4 p.m.: L-L League tournament champion Manheim Township is in the state quarterfinals for the ninth time, aiming to return to the state final for the fourth year in a row. …State College has won every District Six championship from 2011 onward. It is 3-10 in PIAA playoff games, now having made it out of the first round for just the third time. It has never made it beyond the state quarterfinals. This is the second time these programs are meeting. The first came in the 2018 quarterfinals, a 14-10 Manheim Township win.

Related: Manheim Township girls down Governor Mifflin to snag District 3 Class 3A lacrosse crown

PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse bracket