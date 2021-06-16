Cocalico senior Hannah Custer, Manheim Township senior Megan Rice and junior Sydney Witwer and Hempfield junior Kelsea Dague have been named Central PA All-Americans for the 2021 girls lacrosse season. Custer is also a Central PA all-academic selection, as was Cocalico senior Alayna Trynosky, Hempfield senior Regan Gillissee and Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior Cassidy Gleiberman.

The selections were determined by coaches in the Central PA region (Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Union, York Counties).

Custer: Voted L-L’s Most Valuable Midfielder and a first-team all-star by the league’s coaches, Custer led all L-L players in goals scored and total points, and was top-20 in assists. She finished the year with a single-season program-record 138 goals, to go along with 12 assists. She was also arguably the league’s top player in handling draw control duties. An NCAA Division I Richmond recruit, Custer was the leader for an Eagles team that compiled a 10-1 league mark as the L-L regular season runner-up, appeared in the league tournament title game for the first time since 2014 and reached the District 3-2A semifinals, coming up one win short of qualifying for the state tournament. Cocalico finished 15-5 overall.

Rice, Witwer: Voted the L-L’s Most Valuable Attack, Rice led the league in assists and was third in points and seventh in goals. Also a D-I Richmond recruit, Rice finished the year with 104 goals and 76 assists.

Witwer, an L-L first-team all-star, was top-10 in the league in goals, assists and points. A D-I William & Mary commit, Witwer finished the year with 89 goals and 16 assists.

Manheim Township stretched its L-L regular season unbeaten streak to 94-straight games en with a perfect 11-0 league mark before capturing the 11th-straight league tourney crown, reaching the District 3-3A semifinals and returning to the PIAA Class 3A championship game for the third season in a row.

Dague: An L-L first-team all-star and D-I Eastern Michigan commit, Dague was 13th in the league in goals and points. She finished the year with 46 goals and seven assists for a Hempfield team that appeared in the league tournament and reached the District 3-3A quarterfinals, finishing 12-7 overall.

Below is the full list of Central PA All-Americans and All-Academic selections.

All-Americans:

Anna Kaplan, Twin Valley junior midfielder

Hannah Custer, Cocalico senior midfielder

Emma Raines, Twin Valley junior attack

Megan Rice, Manheim Township senior attack

Sidney Mentzer, York Catholic junior midfielder

Kelsea Dague, Hempfield junior midfielder

Eliza Enriques, Governor Mifflin junior midfielder

Sydney Witwer, Manheim Township junior midfielder

Sophie Stanislawczyk, Governor Mifflin junior midfielder

Kayla Wilkes, Wilson junior midfielder

All-Academic:

Hannah Custer, Cocalico senior midfielder

Anna Kaplan, Twin Valley junior midfielder

Cassidy Gleiberman, Lancaster Country Day senior midfielder

Alayna Trynosky, Cocalico senior goalkeeper

Clarre Porter, State College senior defender

Sharon Staples, York Catholic senior midfielder

Regan Gillissee, Hempfield senior attack

Grace Doyle, York Catholic junior attack

Ella Reish, Lewisburg senior attack

Jordyn Prediger, Susquehannock senior defender

Jackie Pitts: Hannah Custer, Cocalico senior midfielder

Coach of the Year: Jess Stetler, Red Land