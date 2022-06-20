Manheim Township senior teammates Garrett Campagna and Xander Johnson, and Hempfield senior Max Grube have been named Central PA All-Americans for the 2022 season.

An additional five L-L senior players have been selected as Central PA Academic All-Americans: Cedar Crest’s Jacob Wolfe, Conestoga Valley’s Keller Dillman, Manheim Township’s Ben Wright and Emmett Kappesser and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jack Filius.

Manheim Township: Campagna, the 2022 Brackbill Award winner who will be studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall, logged 50 goals and 58 assists. Johnson, a NCAA Division I Cleveland State recruit, tallied 58 goals and 23 assists. Kappesser, who will begin studying biology at Vanderbilt this fall, had eight goals and two assists. Wright, who will begin studying biomedical engineering at Ohio State this fall, was a defender for a Manheim Township team that captured the L-L Section One, league tournament and District Three Class 3A tournament crowns and appeared in the PIAA Class 3A tourney.

Grube: Grube, a D-I Penn State recruit, led the league in points (114), and his 73 goals was second-most in the league. He also tallied 41 assists, the pace-setter for a Hempfield team that was the L-L Section One and league tournament runner-up, reached the District 3-3A semifinals and won a state playoff game for the first time since 2011.

Dillman: Dillman, a D-III Mary Washington recruit, was the Buckskins’ second-leading scorer (43 goals) and second on the team in assists (26) and points (67). CV went 11-6 overall, finishing out spot shy of qualifying for the District 3-3A tournament.

Filius: Filius, a D-I Lehigh recruit, had 28 goals and nine assists for an L-S team that won the L-L Section Two crown and achieved program firsts in winning the District 3-2A title and reaching the PIAA Class 2A semifinals, finishing 20-4 overall.

Wolfe: Wolfe led Cedar Crest in assists (eight). The Falcons went 2-11 overall.

Coach notes: Lancaster Country Day is looking for a new boys lacrosse coach. The Cougars went 17-15 overall the last two seasons under Bill Neal. That’s the third L-L lacrosse coaching vacancy of the 2022 offseason, as Garden Spot is still looking for new boys and girls head coaches.

Here’s the full list of Central PA All-Americans:

All-Americans

Name, graduation year, position, school

Ty Yonas, 2023, Attack, Exeter

Matt Spaulding, 2022, Midfield, Lewisburg

Garrett Campagna, 2022, Midfield, Manheim Township

Nathaniel Herbster, 2022, Attack, Cumberland Valley

Brian McGarvey, 2023, Midfield, Central York

Brayden Skipper, 2022, Goalie, Wilson

Xander Johnson, 2022, Attack, Manheim Township

Max Grube, 2022, Attack, Hempfield

Justin Bordner, 2022, Midfield, Trinity

Max Wilken, 2022, Midfield, Cumberland Valley

Academic All-Americans

Ben Tomasic, 2022, Attack, Susquehannock

Timothy Minacci, 2022, Defense, Susquehannock

Trent Leuba, 2022, Goalie, Susquehannock

Jacob Wolfe, 2022, Attack, Cedar Crest

Wes Prentiss, 2022, Defense, Wilson

Ben Wright, 2022, Defense, Manheim Township

Emmett Kappesser, 2022, Midfield, Manheim Township

Keller Dillman, 2022, Midfield, Conestoga Valley

Drew Kostelac, 2022, Defense, Mechanicsburg

Jack Filius, 2022, Midfield, Lampeter-Strasburg

Bob Scott Award-winner: Jacob McBride, 2022, Attack, Susquehannock

Coach of the Year: Tom Mayne, Susquehannock