The District Three playoff lacrosse tournament brackets were released Friday. The top-12 teams in the power ratings of each classification qualified for the postseason. Out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, six boys and seven girls teams made it in. The boys’ first round matchups are Monday, with quarterfinal games Wednesday. The girls’ first round matchups are Tuesday, with quarterfinal games Thursday.

The championship games will take place May 26 for the boys, and May 27 for the girls, all held at Central Dauphin Middle School’s Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium in Harrisburg. The top-four teams in each tournament will qualify for the state playoffs except Class 2A girls, which will take the top-three teams.

Below is a listing of next week’s matchups involving L-L teams.

Boys

First round Monday, quarterfinals Wednesday.

District 3-2A boys:

Twelve-team bracket. The top four teams advance to the state playoffs.

No. 7 Conrad Weiser (9-7) vs. No. 10 Northern York (9-8) play Monday, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinals at No. 2-seed Lampeter-Strasburg (13-4), at 7 p.m. ...L-S is making its fifth district playoff appearance. The Pioneers are in search of their second district playoff victory in program history, with the last coming in 2016.

District 3-2A boys lacrosse bracket

District 3-3A boys:

Twelve-team bracket. The top four teams advance to the state playoffs.

No. 9 Ephrata (12-4) at No. 8 State College (10-4), Monday, 5 p.m. The winner advances to face top-seeded and undefeated Central York (17-0) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...Ephrata is making its ninth district playoff appearance. The Mountaineers last won a district playoff game in 2014.

No. 12 Conestoga Valley (12-5) at No. 5 Exeter (12-4), Monday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 4-seed Hempfield (12-2) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...CV is making its first district playoff appearance. ...Hempfield has qualified for the district playoffs every year since District Three began sponsoring lacrosse in 2009. The Black Knights won the district championship in 2010. They reached the semifinals two years ago.

No. 10 Dallastown (11-5) at No. 7 Manheim Township, Monday, 5 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 2-seed Wilson (16-2) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...Manheim Township has qualified for the district playoffs every year since District Three began sponsoring lacrosse in 2009. The Blue Streaks have won five district championships (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018), the most of any District Three boys lacrosse program. Two years ago, Manheim Township was District 3-3A runner-up.

No. 11 Penn Manor (12-5) at No. 6 Governor Mifflin (11-4), Monday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 3-seed Cumberland Valley (16-1) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...the Comets are making their eighth district playoff appearance, first since 2018, when they reached the District 3-3A semifinals for the first time in program history.

District 3-3A boys lacrosse bracket

Girls:

First round Tuesday, quarterfinals Thursday

District 3-2A girls:

Twelve-team bracket. The top three teams advance to the state playoffs.

No. 10 Spring Grove (9-7) at No. 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-6), Tuesday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 2-seed York Catholic (15-1) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. ...L-S is making its fifth district playoff appearance. Two years ago, the Pioneers reached the district semifinals for the first time in program history.

No. 11 Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic (7-8) at No. 6 Palmyra, Tuesday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 3-seed Cocalico (13-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...LCD/LCHS is making its ninth-straight district playoff appearance. The furthest the Cougars have advanced was the district championship game in 2014. Two years ago, LCD/LCHS reached the district quarterfinals.

District 3-2A girls lacrosse bracket

District 3-3A girls:

Twelve-team bracket. The top-four teams advance to the state playoffs.

No. 9 Conestoga Valley (12-4) at No. 8 New Oxford (12-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to face top-seeded and undefeated Hershey (16-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...CV is making its second district playoff appearance. The first came two years ago. The Buckskins are in search of their first district playoff win in program history.

No. 12 Warwick (9-7) at No. 5 South Western (14-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 4-seed Governor Mifflin (11-4) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ...Warwick is making its second district playoff appearance. The last came in 2009, the first year of the District Three tournament. The Warriors are in search of their first district playoff win in program history.

No. 10 Mechanicsburg (11-7) at No. 7 Hempfield (12-5), Tuesday 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 2-seed Manheim Township (13-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 5 p.m. ...Hempfield and Manheim Township have both qualified for the district playoffs every year since District Three began sponsoring the sport in 2009. The furthest the Black Knights advanced was the district championship game in 2015. Two years ago, Hempfield reached the district semifinals. Manheim Township has won nine district championships, the most of any District Three girls lacrosse program. The Blue Streaks are in search of their third-straight District 3-3A crown and 10th overall.

District 3-3A girls lacrosse bracket