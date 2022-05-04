We're talking all things softball at the top of this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

First up, veteran sports writer Dave Byrne drops by the LNP studio to give us the latest in Lancaster-Lebanon League softball. Then we take a trip out to Manor Middle School to chat with Penn Manor softball senior Emily Riggs, captain of the L-L Section One champion Comets.

Stick around for the rest of the show to get caught up on boys volleyball, boys/girls lacrosse, baseball, boys/girls track & field and boys tennis.

Players mentioned: Softball players Keiva Middleton (Lampeter-Strasburg), Julie Bowmaster (Penn Manor), Anna Sexton (Solanco), Autumn Bohr (Northern Lebanon), Courtney Guthrie (Warwick), boys volleyball player Elijah Ugalde (Cocalico), boys lacrosse goalkeeper Calvin Morris (Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic), baseball player Noah Beach (Penn Manor), boys tennis players Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day) and Freddie Bloom (Lancaster Country Day) and track & field standouts Troy Johnson (McCaskey), Jewleus Benner (McCaskey), Colin Whitaker (Lampeter-Strasburg), Aidan Hodge (Hempfield) and Maddie Knier (Manheim Central).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.