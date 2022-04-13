We take a trip to Manheim Central on this week’s L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Mike Gross visits a Barons’ baseball practice at the top of the show to chat with Mason Weaver about the craft of being a catcher.

We then return to the studio where Gross and colleague Jeff Reinhart and John Walk recap the latest in spring sports across the Lancaster-Lebanon League (baseball, boys volleyball, boys/girls lacrosse, softball, boys/girls track & field and boys tennis).

The following student-athletes are mentioned: Mason Weaver (Manheim Central baseball), Isaac Good (Annville-Cleona baseball), Colin Weber (Ephrata boys volleyball), Cara Biesecker (Donegal softball), Gabby Smith (Elco softball), Maddie Russell (Ephrata softball), Danika Sauder (Cocalico girls lacrosse), Rowan Kimmel (L-S girls lacrosse), Max Grube (Hempfield boys lacrosse) and Isaic Nafziger (Penn Manor boys lacrosse).

To watch the full show, click the ‘play’ button on the video.

