We take a visit to Lampeter-Strasburg track & field on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine. Specifically, we chat with L-S senior Luke Wiley, a second-year pole vaulter who has high aspirations for this week's Lancaster-Lebanon League championship meet at Hempfield.

Stick around for the rest of the show to get the latest in L-L boys/girls track & field, baseball, boys volleyball, softball, boys tennis and boys/girls lacrosse, as most sports are either wrapping up the regular season or already into the postseason.

Student-athletes mentioned: Baseball players Giovanni Malatesta (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Coy Schwanger (Ephrata).

To watch the full show, click the play button on the video.