We take a trip to Lampeter-Strasburg boys tennis at the start of this week’s L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

L-S senior Andrew Reidenbaugh chats with LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk on what goes into being a four-sport student-athlete, and how that translated onto the tennis court this spring.

Afterwards, stick around as we head back into the LNP studio to get the latest across the Lancaster-Lebanon League on boys tennis, baseball, boys volleyball, softball, track & field and lacrosse. All of the sports are into the postseason, whether that be in the Lancaster-Lebanon League or District Three tournaments.

Student-athletes mentioned: boys tennis players George Brubaker (Lancaster Catholic), Connor Ott (Lancaster Catholic), Wade Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley), Jazae Itegi (Pequea Valley), Reece Girdharry (Lancaster Mennonite), Will Stillman (Lancaster Mennonite), Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day), Freddie Bloom (Lancaster Country Day), Cooper Lehman (Hempfield) and Michael Georgelis (Manheim Township), baseball players JT Weaver (Manheim Township), Tanner McCracken (Ephrata) and Coy Schwanger (Ephrata), boys volleyball players Caden Bonner (Hempfield) and Elijah Lazor (Lancaster Mennonite), girls track & field standouts Jianna Long (Ephrata) and Maddie Knier (Manheim Central) and boys track & field standouts Troy Johnson (McCaskey), John Stewart (McCaskey), Matthew Remash (McCaskey) and Aidan Hodge (Hempfield).

To watch the full show, click the ‘play’ button on the video.