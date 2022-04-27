Hempfield boys volleyball senior Caden Bonner takes us behind the scenes on what makes an effective setter on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

Afterwards, we head back to the LNP studio to recap the latest highlights across Lancaster-Lebanon League spring sports, including boys volleyball, boys tennis, boys/girls lacrosse, softball, baseball, and boys/girls track & field.

Student-athletes mentioned: Lancaster Mennonite boys volleyball player Elijah Lazor, Manheim Central boys volleyball player Josh Dippel, Manheim Township girls lacrosse player Bronwyn Hilbert, Northern Lebanon softball player Lynsie Mauser, and baseball players Jared Murray (Manheim Central) and JT Weaver (Manheim Township).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.