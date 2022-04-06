We stop by an Ephrata girls lacrosse at the top of this week’s L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk chats with Mountaineers’ attack Grace Willets and fourth-year coach Maggie Myers on the team’s hot start to the 2022 campaign, among other topics.

We then return to the studio to get a recap on the latest in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys lacrosse, baseball, softball, boys volleyball, and track & field.

Players mentioned: Ephrata girls lacrosse player Grace Willets, Garden Spot volleyball player Keegan Redcay, softball players Keiva Middleton (Lampeter-Strasburg), Rhiannon Henry (Conestoga Valley), Anna Sexton (Solanco), and Emily Riggs (Penn Manor), baseball players Brandon and Nathan Wingenroth (Lancaster Catholic), Will Cranford (Lancaster Catholic), Conner Rohrer (Manheim Central), Nolan Book (Manheim Central), Ty Watson (Manheim Central), Matt Williams (Warwick), Nicholas Eichelberger (Donegal) and Johnny Holmes (Donegal), track & field student-athletes Darren Cammauf (Manheim Township), Tyler Stevens (Manheim Township), Travis Wilk (Manheim Township), Colin Daub (Elco) and Nya Bantum (Donegal).

To watch the full show, click the ‘play’ button on the video.