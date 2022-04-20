LNP|LancasterOnline track & field guru Steve Navaroli stops by the studio at the top of this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

Navaroli gives a thorough breakdown of the early-season impressions in Lancaster-Lebanon League track & field. Afterward, we take a trip out to Mount Joy, where Donegal junior Faith Garber takes us behind the scenes on what goes into the long jump.

Stick around to get a recap on the latest in the other spring sports in the L-L League: boys volleyball, boys/girls lacrosse, baseball, softball and boys tennis.

Players mentioned: track & field student-athletes Katie Urbine (Solanco), Ella Lucas (Warwick), Colin Daub (Elco), Jianna Long (Ephrata), Bryna Kelly (Garden Spot), Marissa Helderman (Warwick), Darren Cammauf (Manheim Township), Gabe Lewis (Cedar Crest), Luka Vranich (Lampeter-Strasburg), Travis Wilk (Manheim Township) and Matt Remash; boys volleyball player Derek Warfel (Penn Manor); baseball players Jared Murray (Manheim Central), Hunter Sipel (Penn Manor), Noah Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic) and Bradon Wingenroth (Lancaster Catholic); softball pitcher Ellie Meier (Ephrata); lacrosse players Gwen Varley (Garden Spot), Samantha Keck (Cocalico), Alyssa Korenkiewicz (LCD/LCHS) and Isaic Nafziger (Penn Manor).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.