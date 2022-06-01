Six Lancaster-Lebanon League track & field standouts came away with silver medals over at the PIAA championships over the weekend. Meanwhile, in boys tennis, one player earned a bronze medal.

We're also into the state playoffs in boys volleyball and boys/girls lacrosse, while several Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball and softball teams make runs in the District Three playoffs.

We chat about all of that and more on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

Student-athletes mentioned: baseball players Noah Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic), Brandon Wingenroth (baseball) and Jared Murray (Manheim Central), softball player Megan Marks (Manheim Township), volleyball player Jacob Moyer (Manheim Central), track & field standouts Darren Cammauf (Manheim Township), Katie Urbine (Solanco), Teresa Moore (Lancaster Catholic), Ella Lucas (Warwick), Katie Becker (Warwick) and Jianna Long (Ephrata), tennis player Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.