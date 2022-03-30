The 2022 season is officially underway across all high school spring sports in Pennsylvania.

With that in mind, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk are back in the LNP studio to chat all things spring sports.

Check out the show to get a quick synopsis on what to expect in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys/girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, boys/girls track & field, baseball and boys tennis. (Author's note, we'll chat about softball next week, we promise).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags