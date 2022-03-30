The 2022 season is officially underway across all high school spring sports in Pennsylvania.

With that in mind, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk are back in the LNP studio to chat all things spring sports.

Check out the show to get a quick synopsis on what to expect in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys/girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, boys/girls track & field, baseball and boys tennis. (Author's note, we'll chat about softball next week, we promise).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.