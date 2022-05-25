A conversation with Lancaster Country Day junior tennis phenom Nile Abadir is the feature attraction at the top of this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

Abadir and the Cougars won the L-L and District 3-2A team championships and nabbed a runner-up spot for the PIAA Class 2A team crown, Abadir and teammate Freddie Bloom captured the L-L 2A doubles crown, and Abadir captured the L-L Class 2A and District 3-2A singles titles. Later this week, Abadir, Bloom and several other Lancaster-Lebanon League tennis players will compete in state tournaments in doubles and singles.

Stick around for the rest of the show, as we head back into LNP studio as we chat district playoffs for L-L teams in softball, volleyball, baseball and lacrosse, recap last weekend's district championships in track & field, and chat about this year's 2022 Brackbill Award winners Kelsea Dague (Hempfield) and Garrett Campagna (Manheim Township).

Student-athletes mentioned: Softball players Sam Shaak (Warwick), Allison Forsythe (Warwick) and Megan Marks (Manheim Township), baseball players Jared Murray (Manheim Central), Connor Rohrer (Manheim Central), Mason Weaver (Manheim Central), Cade Connolly (Manheim Central), Justin Long (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Austin Dunlap (Hempfield), track & field standouts Teresa Moore (Lancaster Catholic), Milana Breuninger (McCaskey), Kamyah Wright (McCaskey), Katie Becker (Warwick), Katie Urbine (Solanco), Mason Moore (Lancaster Catholic), Rogan Harter (Annville-Cleona), Noah Gunderson (Annville-Cleona), Tyler Stevens (Manheim Township), Jacob Smith (Warwick) and Aidan Hodge (Hempfield).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.