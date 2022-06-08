We're into the PIAA playoffs in baseball, softball and lacrosse for some of the remaining Lancaster-Lebanon League still playing.

Volleyball is also wrapped up for L-L squads.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk chat about all of that and more on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

Student-athletes mentioned: baseball players Matt Williams (Warwick), Nick Slogik (Warwick), Koy Schwanger (Ephrata), Nate Wingenroth (Lancaster Catholic), Jon Holmes (Donegal) and Andrew Ball (Donegal), volleyball players Jacob Moyer (Manheim Central) and Josh Dipple (Manheim Central).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.