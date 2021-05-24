Manheim Township girls lacrosse senior captain Megan Rice and Hempfield boys lacrosse junior goalkeeper Matty Wiest are the guests on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital.

The Manheim Township girls and Hempfield boys are two of four Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse teams set for District Three semifinal playoff action this week. Rice and Wiest chat about that and more with LNP|Lancaster sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

After Rice and Wiest take off, stick around for a recap of how other L-L spring sports student-athletes have performed in the postseason over the last week.