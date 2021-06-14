Middleton
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Keiva Middleton pitches against Marple-Newtown during a PIAA Class 5A softball opener at Millersville University's Seaber Softball Stadium on Monday, June 7, 2021. Middleton pitched a two-hitter on June 10 as the Pioneers beat Springfield 5-0 to advance to the state semifinals.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Manheim Township's girls' lacrosse team played for a state championship Saturday. Manheim Central's baseball team and Lampeter-Strasburg's softball team will play for berths in state finals Monday.

LNP | LancasterOnline sportswriters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross break down the high-stakes end of the high school sports season in this edition of the roundtable.

Also, the panelists discuss changes to high school sports wrought by the pandemic that could become permanent, and consider a reform question: Should there be a shot clock in high school basketball?

Sponsored by Penn State Children's Health, the L-L Sports Roundtable show was recorded Sunday. 

