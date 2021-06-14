Manheim Township's girls' lacrosse team played for a state championship Saturday. Manheim Central's baseball team and Lampeter-Strasburg's softball team will play for berths in state finals Monday.

LNP | LancasterOnline sportswriters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross break down the high-stakes end of the high school sports season in this edition of the roundtable.

Also, the panelists discuss changes to high school sports wrought by the pandemic that could become permanent, and consider a reform question: Should there be a shot clock in high school basketball?

Sponsored by Penn State Children's Health, the L-L Sports Roundtable show was recorded Sunday.