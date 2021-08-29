Lost seasons. Missed senior days. Shortened high school careers.

These ripple effects of a global pandemic were felt on fields, diamonds and courts across the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and across the country, over the last year and a half. It was hard to picture “normal” — and harder to pin down when that might be reality.

High school sports came back in the 2020-21 school year, but they were noticeably different, with modified practices, masks and social distancing the “new normal.” Spectators were limited, if allowed at all. No bands. No cheerleaders.

As the 2021-22 school year and its sports seasons are getting under way, the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter, although Lancaster County is experiencing a high level of COVID-19 transmission.

“We’re all looking for some normalcy,” Manheim Township football coach Mark Evans said.

Evolving situation

Golf, girls tennis and football are under way, on time, and with full schedules planned — even as three Week 1 football games had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and then rain. The rest of the fall sports will return in earnest starting Friday, with practices going on as usual.

And amid all that activity, there are still many questions around Lancaster County’s fall sports, with answers that continue to evolve:

Where do teams and schools stand on vaccinations?

What are some of the protocols that are carrying over from COVID-19?

What happens if there’s an outbreak within a team or school, even if the virus slows its spread?

What if cases of the virus — especially the delta variant — continue on their upward trajectory?

These are questions that may never fully be answered. Athletic directors are prepared to move in any direction they may have to.

That includes planning for game aspects on the field and off.

“You have to plan for ordering food for the concession stands,” Warwick Athletic Director Ryan Landis said. “How do you do that not knowing if there’s going to be 200 people at a football game or 2,000 people?”

That’s just one of myriad questions in the back of the minds of superintendents, athletic directors, coaches and players.

How do you plan, period?

Lingering changes

While the 2020-21 scholastic sports seasons will be remembered for changes such as masks and social distancing, there are some aspects that teams are keeping.

Hempfield football coach George Eager pointed to how he and his quarterbacks reviewed film online last season. Eager is retaining the practice.

“Sometimes we’ll watch film over Google Meets rather than having to come in person,” Eager said, adding that it is just easier to meet virtually rather than everyone gathering together.

Eager also said his team has become more aware of keeping distance from one another during breaks and while indoors.

Cleanliness is another aspect that Eager said he and his staff and players are paying more attention to now in the wake of COVID-19.

Good hygiene has always been an expectation for athletes across the L-L, but there is even more of a focus on it now.

“We will be keeping the cleaning and hand sanitizing station,” Hempfield girls volleyball coach Andrew Olree said.

“We are required to wear masks on our buses,” Lampeter-Strasburg field hockey coach Katrina Swarr said. “We will also continue to pay attention to social distancing while indoors.”

Wearing masks for travel is one development from last fall that has become a hot-button issue for both travel to and from school, along with extracurricular activities.

Social distancing will not be as prevalent for fall sports, given that the only one that is indoors is girls volleyball. Mandates such as masks and social distancing might be more noticeable in that sport, and when winter sports kick off.

It is safe to say the days of sharing water bottles are likely gone forever.

Back to some sort of stability

What was absent last season? Simply being able to prepare for a normal season.

It’s an afterthought, but for many student athletes, coaches and athletic directors, knowing that there is a concrete schedule and being able to correctly prepare for it is something that the uncertainty of COVID-19 and how prominent of an issue it was in 2020 eradicated.

“It was more of, ‘What can we prepare for?’ ” Hempfield defensive back and wide receiver Eli Hinton said of the 2020 season. “Can we prepare for two games, three games, no games at all? And this year, we know that we are almost promised 10 games.”

Hempfield in particular struggled, with players lacking a full grasp of the new schemes Eager implemented in his first season at the helm for the Black Knights.

There were times last season that teams had no idea if they would be able to practice or play on any given day.

“Last year, there was too much uncertainty,” Hempfield wide receiver Adam Acker said.

The shortened offseason also impacted teams, limiting their time on the field to learn new schemes and get the proper reps that they would want to have before the season started.

“The huddles, the high-fives with opponents following a game,” Swarr said of some of the aspects of normalcy that she and her team missed having this past season. “Seeing the faces.”

“The team and I are looking forward to having scrimmages and tournaments again,” Olree said. “Also having more fans in attendance.”

Uncertainty still lingers

The most relevant recent uncertainty facing schools is the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, creating a situation for districts to constantly monitor as they welcome back students and embark on extracurriculars.

While there is a solid schedule, and games and practices are being held, there is still a great need to be prepared to adapt on the fly if necessary.

“Obviously, there’s always going to be that uncertainty now,” Landis said. “We’re so used to it.”

Health and safety plans for both during school hours and extracurricular activities operate on a school-by-school basis. The PIAA allows the schools to mostly govern themselves, unless there is a drastic shift or mandate that comes from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Should there be a large shift in mandates regarding COVID-19, the PIAA would likely follow suit and pass that down to the schools.

With COVID-19 cases rising again in Lancaster County, preparing for shifts in season is something athletic directors along with coaches and players need to be ready for.

“You have to simultaneously move forward with your plans while at the same time just being ready,” Landis said. “That’s kind of what we are wired to do in athletic administration, is to adjust on the fly.”

“I think you just have to take every speed bump that comes and learn from it,” Garden Spot Athletic Director Marc Schaffer said. “We completed three seasons last year, which no one thought we could do.”