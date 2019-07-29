A freshman last spring, Tyler Moritzen had hopes to compete for the starting goalkeeper position for the Manheim Township boys lacrosse team. Hopes that were dashed for the three-sport athlete on Feb. 1, when Moritzen suffered an injury on the wrestling mat.
“The match was tied all the way throughout and we got to the final period,” Moritzen recalled. “Three seconds to go. We went out of bounds. I was on top. The other guy was on bottom. He sat out. I tried blocking with my arm. He followed through and caught my arm.”
Moritzen suffered a spiral fracture to his left humerus bone, which connects the shoulder to the elbow. He spent the next six weeks with his left arm in a cast. And missed the first three games of the lacrosse season.
But Moritzen worked his way back. He became the starter on the JV lacrosse team. Then, 14 games into the varsity season, Moritzen was inserted in goal in a tight game at rival Hempfield. It was a pressure-packed stage. And Moritzen went to make a huge save in the final minute en route to an eventual Manheim Township two-goal victory.
“I love pressure situations,” he said. “That’s when I play my best when I know everything is on the line and you have to do your job.”
Moritzen remained the varsity starter the rest of the way, making 70-plus saves for a Blue Streaks bunch that reached the title games of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District 3-3A tournaments and appeared in the PIAA 3A tournament.
Moritzen carried the momentum into the summer club lacrosse season, during which he plays with the Philadelphia-based NXT Class of 2022 team alongside Manheim Township rising sophomores Lucian Li and Xander Johnson. Two weeks ago, that trio helped their NXT brethren finish out the club season on top by winning the Class of 2022 National Lacrosse Federation club championship, played on the campus of the University of Massachusetts.
But the championship came after the NXT team dug itself a hole in the form of losing the first two games of pool play.
“We were not playing as a team,” Moritzen said. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers. That’s what you get with summer ball. You don’t get to practice five times a week. You get two times a week. We just hadn’t clicked yet.”
In the third and final pool play game, NXT pulled out a 6-3 victory to qualify as a No. 7-seed of the eight-team championship tournament. It then won its quarterfinal 5-4, its semifinal 3-1 and the championship game 3-2.
Miklos: Also on the UMASS campus in the days after the NLF tournament was the Warrior All-American Games, a tournament-style, individual lacrosse showcase. Players are selected to participate after attending one of 13 regional tryouts across the country. By the end of the three-day tournament, eleven players from each grade level are named All-Americans.
Among the Class of 2022 players to earn that distinction at the tournament was Fritz Miklos, who was a freshman starter last spring for Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic. Miklos, a rising sophomore who lives in West Donegal Township, was part of a history-making Cougars team in 2019 that made program-firsts in qualifying for the L-L tournament, reaching the District 3-2A title and winning a state playoff game, finishing 16-5 overall.