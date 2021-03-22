La Academia coach Jerry Johnson is the guest on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

The McCaskey Hall of Famer is now the head coach for District 3-1A boys basketball champion La Academia, a second-year program that's in its first year as a PIAA member. La Academia competes in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals Monday night.

Johnson joins the show to chat about his start in coaching and goals at La Academia, reflects on his days 20 years ago playing for Steve Powell at McCaskey, and what it's like to now coach Demajh Salisbery, the son of his former McCaskey teammate Dustin Salisbery. Johnson's daughter, Jeriyah Johnson, is also the starting point guard for the Lancaster Catholic girls basketball team.

After Johnson drops off, stick around for a recap of the Lancaster-Lebanon boys and girls season from LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk.