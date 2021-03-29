Cocalico senior Hannah Custer and Warwick senior Kai Cipalla are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

It is the final episode of the 2020-21 campaign. With that, two of the best hoopsters from the season join the show to discuss several topics. Among them, Custer chats about how she stepped up in big moments and her plans to play lacrosse at the University of Richmond next year, while Cipalla shares how he turned himself into a dunker, adjustments with Joey McCracken on the Warwick roster and his plans to play at Millersville next year. The pair also chat about what went into this past winter season, along with their plans for the spring, as Custer is already busy with lacrosse while Cipalla readies himself for the next level.

Stick around after the players drop off, as LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk recap last week's state finals at Hershey's Giant Center and put a bow on the season.