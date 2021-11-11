Warwick senior Tyson Mitchell and freshman Elle Overly have been named Lancaster-Lebanon League male and female golfers of the year in voting by league coaches.

The coaches also announced all-League and all-Section teams and sportsmanship award winners.

Overly won the girls’ individual title at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships with a round of 79 on Honeybrook Golf Club. She tied for seventh in the class AAA District Three tournament and tied for 10th in the AAA state tournament.

Mitchell was third at leagues with a 72, and tied for 18th in both districts and states.

Emmett Kappesser of Manheim Township won the boys’ league title. Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis won the District Three Class AA championship.

League team champion Lancaster-Strasburg placed its top four players Gehrig Harsh, Matt Wilson, Ben Wilson, and Morgan Smith, on the all-Section Three team.

The remainder of the all-stars:

All-League First Team: Jack Novis, Lancaster Catholic; Tyson Mitchell, Warwick; Ben Wilson, Lampeter-Strasburg; Emmett Kappesser, Manheim Township; Ben Feeman, Cedar Crest; Elle Overly, Warwick.

All-League Second Team: Sawyer Martin, Hempfield; Kyle Ebersol, Pequea Valley; Trey Rios, Cocalico; Matthew Wilson, Lampeter-Strasburg; Logan Wagner, Solanco; Reagan Flynn, Annville-Cleona.

Section 1 First Team All-Stars: Sawyer Marten, Hempfield; Tyson Mitchell, Warwick; Jack Novis, Lancaster Catholic; Emmett Kappesser, Manheim Township; Elle Overly, Warwick; Ben Feeman, Cedar Crest.

Section 1 Honorable Mention: Andrew Bilson, Manheim Township; Keegan Dings, Penn Manor; Jill Fidler, Cedar Crest; Brant Bomberger, Warwick; JP Radwanski, Penn Manor; Jesse Shue, Penn Manor.

Section 1 Sportsmanship Award: Cedar Crest.

Section 2 First Team All-Stars: Logan Wagner, Solanco; Jeet Patel, Ephrata; Brayden Herr, Solanco; Carson Hoover, Conestoga Valley; Justin Kemper, Garden Spot; Andy Teaman, Solanco; Abe MacDerment, Elizabethtown; Aidan Blyler, Elizabethtown.

Section 2 Honorable Mention: Logan Lesley, Garden Spot; Jolene Markley, Elizabethtown; Dylan Parise, Elizabethtown.

Section 2 Sportsmanship Award: Garden Spot.

Section 3 All-Stars: Gehrig Harsh, Lampeter-Strasburg; Matt Wilson, Lampeter-Strasburg; Ben Wilson, Lampeter-Strasburg; Trey Rios, Cocalico; Morgan Smith, Lampeter-Strasburg; Cole Weaver, ELCO.

Section 3 Sportsmanship Award: Northern Lebanon.

Section 4 All-Stars: Simon Domincec, Annville-Cleona; Reagan Flynn, Annville-Cleona; Kyle Ebersol, Pequea Valley; Matt Lapp, Pequea Valley; Winston Thai, Lancaster Country Day; Phoebe Stover, Lancaster Country Day.

Section 4 Honorable Mention: Cole Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley; Ian Kennett, Lancaster Mennonite; Olivia Bartal, Lebanon; Gonzalo Diaz Vilarino, Lancaster Country Day.

Section 4 Sportsmanship Award: Pequea Valley.

