Since day one of her freshman golf season, Warwick’s Elle Overly has been able to come up her best golf when her team needed it most.

Overly, now a junior and a state-tournament qualifier as a freshman and sophomore, shot a 71 Tuesday to spark the Warriors to a one-stroke win over Conestoga Valley in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two season opener at Sunset, Elizabethtown’s home course.

Warwick also got a 74 from Joey McGinity, 77 from Landen Reylek and 86 from Mason Harnly.

CV got solid scoring from a senior-heavy lineup: 75 by Ethan Tardibuono, 77 by Alexander Shiner, 78 by Thomas Kowalinski and 79 from Mason Tardibuono.

Solanco finished third at 323, followed by Elizabethtown (357), Ephrata (358) and Donegal (410).

Donegal is starting a golf program this year, and the Indians are competing as individuals, not a team.

Brayden Herr shot 76 for Solanco, Kaden Heckman 78 for Ephrata, and Abe McDerment 79 for Elizabethtown.

Section Two is back at it next Tuesday, when Conestoga Valley hosts at Meadia Heights.

Section Three: At Honeybrook Monday, Lampeter-Strasburg got four scores in the 70s and improved to 10-0, Addison Rosa leading the way with a 71.

The Pioneers also got a 75 from Drew Wilson, 78 from Brady Weichler and 79 from Charlie Westerlund for a 303 total.

Manheim Central (8-2) was second at 333, including Jon Breinich’s 79. Cocalico, which got 78s from Brady Shipton and Ethan Moua, was third by a shot at 334, followed by Octorara (354), Elco (355) and Garden Spot (360).