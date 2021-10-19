YORK — Five boys and three girls represented the Lancaster-Lebanon League in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A golf championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Contesting this event for the 88th time, the boys course played to a par-71, while the girls 48th championship competed on a par-72 card. Seventy-two boys navigated the 6,700-yard layout, while 36 girls chased medals over 5,800 yards.

Despite a triple-bogey on the ninth hole (her last), Warwick freshman Elle Overly tied for 10th in the girls field, the highest finish among the L-L competitors. It earned the league champion a place on the medal stand in her first attempt at the PIAA event.

“You had to be strategic,” Overly explained after her round. “You had to place your shots. It forced me to think about how I wanted to play each hole.”

With Overly starting on the back, she bogeyed three of the first five holes. But she bounced back to birdie three of the next five and pull within one shot of the lead.

“My confidence was pretty high,” Overly added. “It probably took me about six holes to get comfortable. I didn’t know where I stood and wouldn’t want to.”

Also on the girls side, Cedar Crest junior Jill Fidler posted a 12-over 84 to tie for 24th. Penn Manor senior Keegan Dings shot a 15-over 87 for 30th place.

“The biggest challenge today was probably the wind,” Fidler said. “My chipping saved me on a couple of holes. My goal was to qualify this year. Next year, just aim a little bit higher.”

Warwick had the low L-L medalist on the boys side as well in senior Tyson Mitchell. Despite slipping into the PIAA Tournament as the final qualifier, Mitchell shot a four over par 75 to tie for 18th, two shots away from a State medal.

Starting with the day’s first tee time at 8:30, Mitchell acknowledged the cold start was an issue.

“The ball doesn’t fly as far when it’s cold,” he said. “You have to make sure you’re using the right club and give it a little more.

“I love all the noise,” Mitchell added when asked about the extra people and applause on the course. “I had my boys (Warwick friends) and I love having people come to watch me. I can still be focused and play well.”

Cedar Crest junior Ben Feeman posted a 5-over 76 to tie for 23rd. Lampeter-Strasburg junior Ben Wilson’s 10-over 81 tied for 44th. Solanco junior Logan Wagner carded a 13-over 84 to tie for 57th, and L-S senior Matthew Wilson shot 87 to tie for 65th.

“I hit my irons really well today,” Feeman said. “I just wish I could have kept the ball straight off the tee. A medal would have been awesome. That’s the stuff you dream about.”

“The experience was great,” Wagner said. “I’m a junior this year, and I know I can make it back. Work on what needs to be worked on and get ready for next year.”

“I like it,” Ben Wilson added. “I want to come back next year.”