Depth prevailed as Manheim Township had three scores in the 70s and rolled to a win in the season’s third Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One golf match Monday at Bent Creek Country Club.

“We can count a score from any of our players, one to six,’’ Township coach Todd Scolnick said. “None of the kids are necessarily hitting the ball that great right now, but we’re working on scoring, taking the big numbers out of it, especially on a tight course like Bent Creek.’’

Freshman Piper Smith shot 75 to lead the Blue Streaks, who also got a 77 from Andrew Bilson, 79 from Alex Kaun and 84 from Ben Connors for a four-player total of 315.

That was 10 shots better than Cedar Crest, which came into Monday tied for the Section lead with Township. The Falcons got the day’s best score, an even-par 71, from freshman Dylan Ramsey. Crest also got a 78 from Ben Feeman and 87 from Jill Fidler.

Penn Manor was third (346), followed by Lancaster Catholic (365) and Hempfield (366).

Township is 11-1 overall. Cedar Crest is 10-2. Two matches remain, Sept. 13 at Conestoga Country Club and Sept. 21 at Four Seasons.