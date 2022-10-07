YORK - The Lancaster-Lebanon League has produced a Class 2A District Three golf champion two of the last three years.

Don’t bet against it happening again.

Winston Thai of Lancaster Country Day and Matt Lapp of Pequea Valley each shot 76 at Honey Run Golf Club Friday to share the boys’ AA lead after one round of the District Three championships.

Ian Kennett of Lancaster Mennonite is one shot back, in third place. The three will play together in Saturday’s final round and bid to share district gold with Gavin Baer of Mennonite (2019) and, last season, Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis.

Thai, a senior, was low AA scorer in last week’s L-L tournament. He’s something of a late bloomer who has qualified for districts for the first time.

“I put in a lot of hard work this summer,’’ he said. “The key, for me, is to keep myself calm.’’

Thai lives in York County, and Honey Run used to be his home course. Still, he was nervous until he stuffed a wedge to within tap-in birdie range on his first hole of the day, the par-4 11th.

He made one more birdie, on the second, and missed a short one for birdie on the par-4 18th. His bogeys, he said, “were mostly short-game stuff, trying to do too much.’’

Lapp, a senior, played his first nine even par, including back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th. Then it got windy, and like a lot of the field, Lapp struggled, but managed to steer it home in tough conditions.

Similarly, Kennett, a junior, was one over par with seven holes left, wobbled, but then gutted out three straight pars to earn a berth beside his L-L brethren in Saturday’s final pairing at Honey Run.

Meanwhile, a bunch of bunch of L-L golfers played themselves into the hunt in the Class AAA tournament at Briarwood, also in York.

Manheim Townships Andrew Bilson shot 72 to tie for third in boys’ AAA, two shots behind leader Lane Krosse of Dallastown.

He was seen grinding on the practice putting green afterward.

“I missed five three-footers on the back nine,’’ he said. “This was a really good ball-striking round, good enough to shoot three or four under.’’

He added, though, that, “I like chasing (the lead).’’

Also in boys’ AAA, Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey is tied for fifth at 74, and Solanco’s Logan Wagner is tied for 10th at 75. L-L individual champ Ben Feeman of Cedar Crest are at 76, tied for 15th.

In girls’ AAA, Manheim Township freshman Piper Smith and Warwick sophomore Elle Overly are tied for second with 77s. Jill Fidler of Cedar Crest is alone in fifth after a 79.

In the team competition, Cedar Crest finished second, at 18 over par, five shots behind champion Dallastown.

The low 18 boys and nine girls in AAA, and low eight boys and four girls in AA after Saturday’s play will advance to the PIAA state tournament, to be held at Penn State University’s Oct. 17-18, AAA on PSU’s White Course and AA on the Blue Course.