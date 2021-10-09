Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis ballooned nine shots over his first round Friday, but his 9-over 81 was good enough to win a district title on Saturday.

Novis took the Class 2A boys title at the District Three Golf Championships at Briarwood Golf Course near York, winning by four shots as every other golfer in the field struggled as well.

Only Littlestown’s Bradin Peart was better on Saturday, shooting a 79, but he ended up third with a 158 total, five shots behind Novis. Boiling Springs’ Josh Hiles maintained his spot in second place by matching Novis’ 81.

Catholic’s Gavin Badger will join his teammate at the state tournament after finishing eighth. He shot an 88 Saturday for a two-day total of 169. The top 10 finishers qualified for states.

In Class 3A boys at Honey Run, also near York, five Lancaster-Lebanon League golfers will move on. The top L-L finisher was Solanco’s Logan Wagner, who shot a 77 Saturday for a two-day total of 150, good enough for fourth.

Wagner was followed by Lampeter-Strasburg’s Matthew Wilson, who was fifth, also with 150 after a 79 on Saturday; L-S’s Ben Wilson (71-80—151, 10th, tied with three others); Cedar Crest’s Ben Freeman, who was the first-round leader (68-84—152, 12th); and Warwick’s Tyson Mitchell, who got the 18th and final spot (77-77—154, tied with four others).

Three L-L girls advanced in Class 3A, held at Honey Run: Cedar Crest’s Jill Fidler, Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings and Warwick’s Elle Overly. Fidler finished second, seven shots behind Makensy Knaub of Dallastown (84-75—159), Dings was fourth (84-79—163) and Overly was seventh (88-80—168). The top nine qualified for states.

In Class 2A at Briarwood, only five girls advanced, and Lancaster Catholic’s Savannah Miller got the final spot. She shot 91-91—182. Camp Hill’s Paige Richter dominated with a 19-shot win after shooting 69-73—142.

The PIAA individual golf championships will be held Oct. 18-19 at Heritage Hills, also near York.