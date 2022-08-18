The depth that carried Lampeter-Strasburg’s golf team to the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship a year ago is largely gone, but Ben Wilson is very much still around.
Wilson, first team all-L-L a year ago, shot 73 Thursday at a very tough course, Iron Valley, to lead the Pioneers to an easy win in the season’s first L-L Section Three match.
The Pioneers, 5-0, shot a four-player total of 336, good for an easy win over Elco (371) and Manheim Central (380).
Wilson’s score was the best of the day by 14 shots. Only two other players broke 90.
Again, the Pioneers have some depth, at least relative to the rest of Section Three. Their worst score, of six, was 94. Morgan Smith, a regular contributor for the Pioneers a year ago and now No. 2 in the lineup, shot 87.
Again, it’s a tough golf course.
“Iron Valley is hard, and a lot of these kids don’t even know where all the trouble is,’’ said L-S coach Mike Chiodo.
Manheim Central head coach Connor Sheehan, left, reads the rules to the teams before an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico Ethan Moua tees off on the 8th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Jonathan Breinich chips on to the 18th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Octorara's Hunter Zimath, hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Garden Spot's Julian Storms putts on the 18th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Jonathan Breinich tees off on the 18th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Garden Spot's Julian Storms tees off on the 18th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Jonathan Breinich reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Octorara's Hunter Zimath, tees off on the 17th hole as Garden Spot's Julian Storms and Manheim Central's Jonathan Breinich look on during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Jonathan Breinich hits out of the bunker on the 17th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Garden Spot's Julian Storms hits his approach shot on the 17th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Gus Bushey tees off on the 17th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Octorara's Chris Everly tees off on the 17th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Octorara's Chris Everly chips onto the 16th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Gus Bushey chips onto the 16th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Garden Spot's Evan Humphreys hits his approach shot on the 16th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Manheim Central's Gus Bushey hits his approach shot on the 16th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Garden Spot's Evan Humphreys chips onto the green on the 15th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Garden Spot's Evan Humphreys hits out of the woods on the 15th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Octorara's Chris Everly chips onto the 15th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith hits his approach shot on the 10th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico's Brady Shipton putts on the 9th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith hits his approach shot on the 9th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico's Brady Shipton uses his rangefinder on the 9th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico's Brady Shipton tees off on the 9th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith tees off on the 9th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Elco's Tyler Reed putts on the 8th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Morgan Smith chips onto the 8th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Elco's Tyler Reed chips onto the 8th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico's Ethan Moua reacts after a par on the 8th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico's Ethan Moua putts on the 8th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Wilson putts on the 8th green during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ben Wilson tees off on the 8th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Cocalico's Ethan Moua hits his approach shot on the 7th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Elco's Cole Weaver hits out of the rough on the 7th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Elco's Cole Weaver reacts after a birdie on the 6th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ben Wilson watches his approach shot on the 6th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Elco's Cole Weaver hits out of the bunker on the 6th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Elco's Cole Weaver chips off the fringe on the 5th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ben Wilson tees off on the 5th hole during an L-L League section three golf match at Iron Valley Golf Club in Cornwall Thursday August 18, 2022.
Central, now 3-2, should have an idea, since Iron Valley is their home course. The Barons got an 88 from Ryan Snavely, the number-six player in their lineup.
Elco, 4-1, got a 90 from Tyler Reed and 92 from Cole Weaver.
Cocalico finished fourth (394), followed by Octorara (398) and Garden Spot (432).
In the L-L Section Four opener at Conestoga Country Club, host Lancaster Country Day prevailed, getting a 79 from Winston Thai and 81 from Chandler King en route to a 341 total.
Pequea Valley was second, at 357, behind a 79 from sophomore Cole Stoltzfus and 81 from Matthew Lapp.
Ian Kennett, a Lancaster Mennonite junior, earned medalist honors with a 77.
Reagan Flynn shot 79 for Annville-Cleona, which finished third at 361.
Section Three reconvenes Tuesday at Honeybrook, Garden Spot’s home course. Section Four is back at it Wednesday, hosted by Annville-Cleona, at Royal Oaks.
