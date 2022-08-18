The depth that carried Lampeter-Strasburg’s golf team to the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship a year ago is largely gone, but Ben Wilson is very much still around.

Wilson, first team all-L-L a year ago, shot 73 Thursday at a very tough course, Iron Valley, to lead the Pioneers to an easy win in the season’s first L-L Section Three match.

The Pioneers, 5-0, shot a four-player total of 336, good for an easy win over Elco (371) and Manheim Central (380).

Wilson’s score was the best of the day by 14 shots. Only two other players broke 90.

Again, the Pioneers have some depth, at least relative to the rest of Section Three. Their worst score, of six, was 94. Morgan Smith, a regular contributor for the Pioneers a year ago and now No. 2 in the lineup, shot 87.

Again, it’s a tough golf course.

“Iron Valley is hard, and a lot of these kids don’t even know where all the trouble is,’’ said L-S coach Mike Chiodo.

Central, now 3-2, should have an idea, since Iron Valley is their home course. The Barons got an 88 from Ryan Snavely, the number-six player in their lineup.

Elco, 4-1, got a 90 from Tyler Reed and 92 from Cole Weaver.

Cocalico finished fourth (394), followed by Octorara (398) and Garden Spot (432).

In the L-L Section Four opener at Conestoga Country Club, host Lancaster Country Day prevailed, getting a 79 from Winston Thai and 81 from Chandler King en route to a 341 total.

Pequea Valley was second, at 357, behind a 79 from sophomore Cole Stoltzfus and 81 from Matthew Lapp.

Ian Kennett, a Lancaster Mennonite junior, earned medalist honors with a 77.

Reagan Flynn shot 79 for Annville-Cleona, which finished third at 361.

Section Three reconvenes Tuesday at Honeybrook, Garden Spot’s home course. Section Four is back at it Wednesday, hosted by Annville-Cleona, at Royal Oaks.