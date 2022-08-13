Manheim Township is back, if the first Section One match of the Lancaster-Lebanon League golf season is any indication.

The Blue Streaks, sparked by a three under-par 67 by Andrew Bilson, shot a four-player total of 307, 15 shots better than Cedar Crest and 23 better than Penn Manor, in the Section One season opener at Overlook.

Township also counted a 76 from Ben Connors, an 80 from Piper Smith - one of a couple freshmen to make impressive high school debuts Friday - and an 84 from Chris Hager.

Before last season, Manheim Township had won the league team title 14 times in 15 years, and won the Section One title 16 straight years. They started slow but finished strong a year ago, and fell just one shot short of grabbing the team title from Lampeter-Strasburg in the L-L championships.

Bilson beat his 2021 scoring average by almost 14 shots Friday. Critically, so did Connor.

In Bilson’s case, there’s reason to believe the 2021 numbers were more of an aberration that Friday was.

“Last year, I actually played worse than my freshman year,’’ he said. “I was mad about that. And I just got to work, spent like six hours a day on the course this summer.’’

Bilson, a junior, finished fifth in the Pennsylvania qualifier for PGA National Junior, won the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour Championship with a 68 at Lancaster Country Club, and qualified for the Notah Begay Junior National Championship, to be played in Louisiana in November.

Friday’s round seemed anything but fluky. Bilson eagled the par-5 15th with a driver, 6-iron and six-foot putt, and birdied what was probably the toughest hole at Overlook Friday, the 203-yard par-3 12th, with a superb 6-iron to a tough pin and 15-footer.

He covered the back nine in 32, with a bogey and an eight-foot birdie miss at 18.

Cedar Crest got a 71 from senior Ben Feeman and 72 from touted freshman Dylan Ramsey, but weren’t able to back those scores up.

Penn Manor’s Jesse Shue, among the league’s most consistent players a year ago, also shot 72.

Section One is back at it at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Fairview, Cedar Crest’s home course.