A breakthrough round of 69 by Warwick sophomore golfer Elle Overly carried the Warriors to a win in the season’s third Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two match at Tanglewood Manor Thursday.

As a precocious freshman a year ago, Overly won girls’ L-L title, tied for seventh in the class AAA District Three tournament and tied for 10th in the AAA state tournament.

Breaking 70 was a first in competition, though. Overly’s scoring average (75.6) is now second in Section Two behind Solanco’s Logan Wagner (74.3).

“It’s funny, because we just talked the other day about breaking 70,’’ Warwick coach Austen Lambert said. “It was mostly about taking care of the little things, minimizing mistakes.’’

Overly’s score was the best of the day by seven shots and was a difference maker in the team competition on Solanco’s home course.

Warwick and Solanco each won one of Section Two’s first two matches, and came into Thursday with stroke-averages just one apart, 337.5 to 338.5.

The Warriors also got an 81 from sophomore Joey McGinty, 83 from Landon Reylek and 89 from Jayden Pope for a four-player 320 total.

That was eight better than Conestoga Valley, which nosed Solanco out for second. Carson Hoover shot 76 for the Buckskins, and Alex Shiner, a CV sophomore who came in averaging 91, shot 78.

Solanco shot 330, a shot behind CV, as Logan Wagner shot 76 and Brayden Herr added an 81.

Elizabethtown was fourth (347) and Ephrata fifth (368), despite a 76 by Kaden Hackman.

Warwick is now 11-1 with two section matches left. Solanco is alone in second at 9-3.

The league championships are scheduled for Sept. 26 at Fairview.