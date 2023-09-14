Perhaps undersold among recent Lancaster-Lebanon League success stories is Lampeter-Strasburg’s golf team, which improved to 25-0 with an easy win in the L-L Section Three match Thursday at Mocassin Run, Octorara’s home course.

The Pioneers got a 77 from Drew Wilson and 79s from Addison Rosa and Charlie Westerlund en route to a 322 total.

It’s a fourth straight section title for L-S, which won the overall league title in 2021. If the Pioneers sweep again in the section finale at Foxchase on Monday, they’ll complete a fourth straight undefeated season in section play.

That would make 100 straight wins over section foes.

Cocalico (9-16 overall) finished a surprise second Thursday with a 349 total, behind a round of 80 by Brady Shipton.

Garden Spot (6-19) was third, at 351, with Evan Humphreys leading the way with an 80.

Manheim Central (15-10), which clinched at least a tie for second place in the section, finished fourth Thursday at 362, a shot better than Elco (361). Octorara was fifth at 366.

Section Two

Warwick earned the narrowest possible win, beating Conestoga Valley and Solanco by a single shot, 320-321, in a match Tuesday at Tanglewood, the L-L tournament site,

Elle Overly continued her dominant play for the Warriors, shooting 72. Joey McGinty added a 75 and Landon Reylek a 79.

CV’s depth paid off — it counted 79s by Alex Shiner and Myles Jackson, an 80 by Ethan Tardibuano and an 83 by Luke Landis and earned second place thanks to No. 5 man Mason Tardibuano’s tiebreaking 84.

Solanco got Brayden Herr’s 75, an 81 by Wyatt Landis, and 82s by Nathan Tucker and Luke Herr.

Elizabethtown was fourth (365), followed by Ephrata (383, including an 82 by Kaden Heckman) and non-competing Donegal (387).

Overly’s stroke average is 72.3.

The section title is still very up for grabs. Warwick is 11-1, CV 10-2 (and, again the difference is a single shot), with Solanco mathematically alive at 7-5.

It’ll be decided Monday at Foxchase, and/or Tuesday at Overlook.

Section Four

Annville-Cleona clinched the section title with another narrow defeat of Pequea Valley, 342-345, Tuesday at Pine Meadows.

A-C (25-0) got a 75 from Logan Francis and 82 from Reagan Flynn. The Braves (19-6) got 82s from Cole Stoltzfus and Max Hershey.

Northern Lebanon was third at 360, followed by Lancaster Mennonite (389, including Ian Kennett’s 81) and Lancaster Country Day (553).