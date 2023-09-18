Conestoga Valley’s depth barely bested Elle Overly’s brilliance Monday, sending the race for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two golf title down to the regular season’s final day.

Overly, of Warwick, shot 68 in Section Two’s penultimate match at Foxchase, and now leads the league in stroke average. The Buckskins got four scores in the 70s and edged the Warriors, 309-310.

Both teams are 14-2. The championship will be decided starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Overlook, Warwick’s home course.

Monday’s match was the second straight Section Two match to be decided by a single shot.

The Buckskins from a 73 from Ethan Tardibuano, 78 from Luke Landis and 79s from Alex Shiner and Thomas Kowalinski.

Warwick got two other strong scores, Joey McGinity’s 75 and Landon Reylek’s 79.

Brayden Herr shot 72 for Solanco (8-8), which finished third at 334, followed by Elizabethtown (353), which got an 80 from Abe McDerment, and Ephrata, led by Kaden Heckman’s 75.

Section Three: Lampeter-Strasburg’s golf team completed its fourth straight undefeated season and fourth straight Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship Tuesday with a sweep of Section Three’s final match of the regular season Monday at Foxchase.

The Pioneers, behind a 74 by Addison Rosa, earned their 100th straight win in section play.

L-S (30-0) also got a 77 from Brady Weichler, 79 from Drew Wilson and 85 from Charlie Westerlund for a 315 total, good for a 29-shot win over runner-up Octorara, which finishes 14-16 overall.

Cocalico, led by Brady Shipton’s 77, was third at 347, followed by Manheim Central (353), which locked up second place in the section at 17-13.

Garden Spot, which got an 80 from Evan Humphreys, was fifth at (534), and Elco sixth (369).