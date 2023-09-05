Annville-Cleona stayed undefeated in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four golf Tuesday, although it could be argued that the heat, and Lebanon Country Club, were the big winners.

Reagan Flynn, A-C’s No. 1, shot 79, a score that shared medalist honors with Ian Kennnett of Lancaster Mennonite. Not only did no one else break 80 on L.C.C’s old-school, small-green layout in oppressive heat, only one other player, A-C’s Logan Francis (84) broke 85.

The Dutchmen (20-0) also got an 86 from Wes Heller and 97 from Andrew Heller for a four-player total of 346, good for a comfortable, 21-shot win.

Northern Lebanon pulled off an upset to edge Pequea Valley for the runner-up spot, 367-368. The Vikings, who were led by Levi Shoemaker with an 86, improved to 13-7.

Pequea Valley (15-5) didn’t have its best stuff on this night. Dylan Stoltzfus led the way with an 88.

Lancaster Mennonite (8-12) was fourth with a 384 total.

Section Two: Conestoga Valley got four rounds in the 80s at Meadia Heights to overcome the superb play of medalist Elle Overly and tie the section race with Warwick.

The Buckskins (7-1) got an 80 from Mason Tardibuono, 84 from Alex Shiner, 87 from Ethan Tardibuono and 88 from Thomas Kowalinski for a 333 total.

Overly shot 74, the low score of the match by eight shots. Her season stroke average now stands at 72.5.

Joey McGinity shot 82 and Landon Reylek 89 for Warwick (7-1), which totaled 342.

Solanco (4-4) was third at 351, including 85s by Brayden Herr and Nathan Tucker. Elizabethtown (2-6) got an 85 from Abe MacDerment and an 87 from Aidan Blyler to finish fourth at 387.

Ephrata was fifth despite Kaden Heckman’s 85.