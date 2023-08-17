Manheim Township’s Andrew Bilson played a back nine in 33 shots for the second time this week Thursday to lead the Blue Streaks to a win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One golf match at Fairview.

Bilson shot a one under-par 70 to earn medalist honors. He birdied three of the last six holes, while Cedar Crest sophomore Dylan Ramsey played the last eight holes three over to shoot 73 and finish second.

In addition to Bilson’s 70, Township got a 75 from sophomore Piper Smith, last year’s L-L girls’ champ, who tied Lancaster Catholic’s Savannah Miller for low female. Township also got a 77 from Alax Haun and 79 from Ben Connors for a 301 total to edge Cedar Crest by two shots on the Falcons’ home course.

The Falcons counted Ramsey’s 73, a 74 by Carson DiBiaso, Ethan Rader’s 75 and an 81 by freshman Davin Kolter,

Crest beat Township by three Monday at Overlook, the Streaks’ home course.

Penn Manor was third at 311 behind Jesse Shue’s 74. Catholic, with Miller’s 75, was fourth at 316. Hempfield, which got a 78 from Tobin Marco, was fifth at 336.

Section Three: The season opener went the way the last few seasons have in this section - Lampeter-Strasburg cruised to a 27-shot win over Manheim Central at tough Iron Valley.

Drew Wilson of L-S was medalist with a 78. The Pioneers also got an 83 from Addison Rosa, 84 from Brady Weichler and 86 from Thad Book.

Rose tied Cocalico’s Brady Shipton for the day’s second-lowest score.

Again, it’s a tough golf course.

Elco finished third at 361, Octorara fourth (372) and Cocalico fifth (375).