Cedar Crest freshman Davin Kolter stood on the 18th tee at Overlook, not knowing that Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One golf match had come down to him.

The Falcons had performed at the upper end of expectation all day, well beyond the 67 shot by Dylan Ramsey, last year’s Class 3A state champion.

But Crest’s lead over deep Manheim Township had dwindled from five shots to two in just the previous 15 minutes or so.

Eighteen at Overlook is a 382-yard par-4. Kolter unloaded a tee shot that left him 37 yards to the hole. That’s about a 345-yard drive.

“Pretty good drive,’’ he said later. “I hit that one really well.’’

Then he pitched to three feet, to applause from his teammates. He knocked the putt in to more applause, and the Falcons had a remarkable win, with a four-man total of 288, 8-over par, to Township’s 291.

Cedar Crest got Ramsey’s 67, a 71 from Carson DiBiaso, 74 from Ethan Rader and Kolter’s 76.

Township countered with even-par 70s from Andrew Bilson and Ben Connors, Braden Leed’s 75 and a 76 from Piper Smith, who won the L-L girls title a year ago as a freshman.

Ramsey, a sophomore believed to be the first freshman PIAA boys champ ever, toured the front nine in 33, a number matched on the back side by Bilson.

DiBiaso eagled the par-5 15th on the way to an even par back nine. Rader, Kolter and Leed overcame double-bogeys on the par-4 seventh.

It was the first Lancaster-Lebanon League sports event of the 2023-24 school year. Not a bad start.

“I definitely thought we could be competitive,’’ said Cedar Crest coach Drew Gates. “A 76 from a freshman in his first match, I can’t say I saw that coming.’’

Township won Section One a year ago, very, very narrowly, over Cedar Crest. The Falcons won the team title at the league tournament on their home course, Fairview, with Ben Feeman beating teammate Ramsey in a playoff for the individual title.

Feeman and another consistent factor, Jill Fidler, have graduated. Township, which had 28 kids show up for preseason tryouts, has at least seven or eight players capable of breaking 80, and thus more margin for error.

Ramsey, DiBiaso, Rader and Kolter are going to have to do it for their side.

“Township had to be the favorites coming in,’’ Ramsey said. “That’s understandable, but our freshman played really good. Everybody played really good.’’

Kolter’s only other competitive golf has been one Lancaster Country Junior Golf Tour event. Baseball’s his No. 1 game, and he’s also played basketball.

“I feel like it helps me perform better under pressure,’’ he said of his multi-sport experience.

Penn Manor was third, at 322, behind Jesse Shue’s 77, followed by Lancaster Catholic (330), which got a 79 from Noah Westermann, and Hempfield (344).

Section One gets together again Thursday at Fairview.