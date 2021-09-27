Emmett Kappesser considered the 190-yard, downwind tee shot on the 17th hole at Honey Brook Golf Club Monday and didn’t care to know precisely what it meant.

Kappesser, a Manheim Township senior, was even par, and so figured he was in contention for the Lancaster-Lebanon League golf championship.

Another player in his foursome was following the live scoring on his phone and offered to tell Kappesser exactly where he stood

“I told him, no, wait till after I hit this,’’ Kappesser said. “Then tell me, in case I have to go for a putt.’’

Kappesser proceeded to come up huge, cutting a 6-iron to within five feet of the hole, sliding in the birdie putt for a one under-par 69, good for the league individual title.

Warwick’s Elle Overly continued a superb freshmen year by winning the girls’ individual title with a 79, good for a tie for 15th overall, and her fifth round in the 70s in six league outings.

Overly’s round was two shots better than girls’ runner-up Jill Fidler of Cedar Crest.

Hempfield’s Sawyer Marten birdied two of his last three holes to finish second overall with a 71. Tyson Mitchell of Section One champion Warwick was third (72), followed by Ben Feeman of Cedar Crest (73). Ben Wilson of Lampeter-Strasburg and Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis tied for fifth at 74.

Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg, the league’s deepest, most consistent, and most fun-loving team all season, edged Township by a single shot, 308-309.

“We all know taking golf too seriously doesn’t work,’’ Ben Wilson, who led L-S with a 74, said. “We just try to have fun with it.’’

The Pioneers also got 78s from Ben’s brother Matt, Gehrig Harsh and Morgan Smith.

“We actually shot about our averages,’’ Ben Wilson said. “I was surprised how Township played.’’

Warwick was third at 320, followed Penn Manor (321) and Lancaster Catholic (333).

Kappesser opened the league season with a 90 on Township’s home course, Overlook, in August. He closed the regular season with a 71, also at Overlook, last week.

“My coach and my dad helped me figure some stuff out,’’ Kappesser said. “I guess it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’’

Dad is Chip Kappesser, longtime pro at Foxchase, Cocalico golf coach, and 1988 L-L champion, also for Township.

“I get at least one trophy on the shelf now,’’ Emmett said.

He’s shooting for bigger things - like majoring a Pre-Med Biology in college.

“Princeton’s the dream,’’ he said. He also plays hockey, and didn’t rule out college golf.

“Maybe this will help me,’’ he said.

The top 20 scorers from Class AAA schools and top seven from AA schools qualify for the District Three tournament Oct. 8-9 in York County at Honey Run (AAA) and Briarwood (AA).