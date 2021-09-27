Warwick has supplanted Manheim Township as Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One golf champ this fall, ending the Blue Streaks’ streak at 11 straight titles.

Lampeter-Strasburg appears to have supplanted Township as the league’s deepest, most consistent team.

But the Streaks came up with their best performance of the year last week, injecting a bit of intrigue into the league championship tournament, to be played starting at 9 this morning at Honey Brook Golf Club.

Township won the final Section One match of the regular season, at Overlook, by a single shot over Warwick, 315-316. The Streaks got a 71 from senior Emmett Kappesser, 19 shots better than his season-opening round on the same golf course.

Meanwhile, undefeated L-S traveled to Honey Brook for what was supposed to be a dual match with Pequea Valley, but due to COVID-19 protocols became a practice round on the league tournament site.

The Pioneers had four rounds in the 70s, led by No. 1 Matt Wilson’s 74.

“That’s about what we usually shoot,’’ Pioneers coach Mike Chiodo said. “We played well, and it was a nice, useful round for us.’’

Today’s round will determine the league team and individual champions. Also, the best 19 boys scorers in Class 3A and the low six in Class 2A, along with the top 17 3A teams and five 2A teams, qualify for the District Three championships, to be held Oct. 8-9 at Honey Run (Class 3A) and Briarwood (2A) in York County.

Last year, Township’s Connor Strine, now at West Chester University, won the individual title.

The Streaks edged L-S by two shots for the league team title, and went on to finish second, by a single shot, to Wilson for the District Three Class 3A trophy.

“That’s in the back of our kids’ minds, I’m sure,’’ Chiodo said. “I’m sure they think we have a good opportunity, but making districts (individually) is also a big part of it. Really, you just have to go play golf.’’

In addition to L-S, likely contenders for the team title: Section One champ Warwick, led by Tyson Mitchell (75.3 scoring average), and runner-up Penn Manor, which beat Warwick twice behind Jesse Shue (78.8).

Section Two champ Solanco (28-1), led by junior Logan Wagner (78.0), who qualified for the U.S.G.A. junior this summer. Pequea Valley, the Section Four champ (18-2), has three players averaging under 84, led by senior Kyle Ebersole (79.4).

Among potential individual contenders, throw in Cocalico senior Trey Rios, who led Section Three with a 75.3 scoring average, Lancaster Catholic junior Jack Novis (76.8), Annville-Cleona sophomore Reagan Flynn (79.4) et al.

On the girls’ side, Warwick freshman Elle Overly is the on-paper favorite, with four rounds in the 70s in five section matches.