The postseason in Lancaster-Lebanon League sports begins today with the league golf championships at Fairview Golf Course in Lebanon County.

It will begin even though the regular season isn’t completely over (more on that later). The league tournament determines the L-L team and individual champions and qualifiers for the District Three tournament: the low 19 boys scorers in Class AAA and low six in AA qualify, along with every girl who shoots 104 or less.

The following is a summary of what’s happened so far in L-L golf and a preview of what’s next:

The teams

Manheim Township (18-2) and Cedar Crest (17-3) are by the numbers the league’s two best teams, and held a compelling battle for the Section One title.

It was this close: Township’s scoring average for the season was 313. Cedar Crest’s was 313.3.

Each team won two matches by close, but decisive margins, with the championship coming down to the Sept. 13 match at Conestoga Country Club, which was tied through the usual top four players. Township won on the fifth-best-score tiebreaker, largely because its usual No. 5 guy, Lachlan Keith, came through with a 79. Keith’s only previous section score was a 91.

“It’s definitely all about the team with us,’’ said Township coach Todd Scolnick. “We have kids up and down the lineup who can shoot in the 70s.’’

Cedar Crest shot a blistering 293 total to easily win at Fairview, its home course and today’s venue.

Warwick won a section title for the second straight year, going 18-2 in Section Two. The Warriors had been in Section One last year, under the league’s previous alignment.

Warwick’s losses were to Solanco (14-6), which had a scoring average just three behind the Warriors, and, in a surprise, to Conestoga Valley, in a match shortened to nine holes at Meadia Heights.

Defending champion Lampeter-Strasburg doesn’t have the depth it did a year ago, when it won Section Three and the overall league title. L-S is undefeated (25-0), though, and has the league’s third-best scoring average, 319.6, behind Township and Crest.

Section Three has a match left, due to a weather postponement and scheduling conflicts, to be played Oct. 3 at Meadia Heights.

Pequea Valley rolled to the Section Four title for the second straight year, with five sophomores and a freshman among its top seven players (five of whom, by the way, are named Stoltzfus).

Boys to watch

Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey punctuated one of the best freshman seasons in L-L history with a 6-under par 66 Wednesday at Four Seasons. Ramsay leads the league in stroke average (70.4). He makes a powerhouse one-two punch with senior Ben Feeman (75.2); the two won the Lebanon County Golf Association Better-Ball last month, shooting 14-under par (67-63130) at Pine Meadows to beat a field of adults.

Other boys to watch: L-S’s Ben Wilson has the league’s second-best scoring mark (72.0), including two rounds in the 60s, and brings as much experience as anybody. The same could be said of Solanco’s Logan Wagner (75.2), a four-year standout who’s played in the USGA Junior Amateur and fared well in some national-class junior events.

Penn Manor’s Jesse Shue (75.0) may be overlooked a bit among the Section One powers. Township junior Andrew Bilson (75.6) opened this season with a 67 at Overlook and won the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour’s championship this summer. Lancaster Country Day senior Winston Thai averaged 75.3 in six matches.

Sophomore Joey McGinty (78.6) has been a key to Warwick’s section title and Township’s Alex Kaun (78.5) is evidence of the Blue Streaks’ depth.

Girls to watch

A year ago, as a freshman, Warwick’s Elle Overly won the L-L, finished seventh in districts and tied for 10th in the Class AAA state tournament.

So far she’s been better as a sophomore, averaging 76.8, including a 69 at Tanglewood Aug. 25. Overly doesn’t, however, have the league’s best girls average. That goes to the new elite freshman, Manheim Township’s Piper Smith (76.0), whose worst round of the season, an 80, came in the season opener at Overlook, her team’s home course.

Cedar Crest’s Jill Fidler (81.5) was second in leagues and districts a year ago.

Districts are Oct. 7-8 in York County, Class AA at Honey Run and AAA at Briarwood.

The PIAA championships are scheduled for Penn State University Oct. 17-19. The individual tournament is 36 holes Oct. 17-18, with an 18-hole team championship the 19th, Class AA on Penn State’s Blue Course and AAA on the White course.