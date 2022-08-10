Uncertainty seems certain as the Lancaster-Lebanon League begins its 51st golf season Thursday.

Before last season, Manheim Township had won the league team title 14 times in 15 years, and won the Section One title 16 straight years.

Warwick, which won Section One last year, is in Section Two this year due to realignment. Lampeter-Strasburg, last year’s league champ, could again rule Section Three, but lost, to graduation, three anchors that helped make the Pioneers the league’s deepest and most consistent team.

It’s clear that the league will feature individual players - boys, girls and an intriguing group of freshmen included - who could play deep into the postseason.

Beyond that, “I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ Austen Lambert, Warwick’s fourth-year coach, said Wednesday. “We’ve only had one practice - we were rained out yesterday. I haven’t even really seen what we have.’’

In Section One, Township could be back. The Blue Streaks struggled early last year, but won the season’s final Section One match and, behind L-L individual champ Emmett Kappesser, fell one shot short of surprising L-L for the league team title.

Kappesser is gone, but junior Andrew Bilson, No. 2 a year ago, has had a big summer. Bilson had the lowest stroke-average on the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour, and won that tour’s championship with a 68 at Lancaster Country Club.

Entering the picture will be freshman Piper Smith, who won three of the seven LCJGT events she played in this summer, and was nosed out for the scoring-average title by Elle Overly of Warwick.

Penn Manor came close last year, winning two of five Section One matches, and has most everybody back, including sophomore Jesse Shue, who won the Buckeye Junior Golf Tour’s age 10-14 player of the year this summer.

The surprise factor in Section One and the league could be Cedar Crest, which had some of the most dominant teams in L-L history in the 1970s, but hasn’t won a league or section title in the 21st century.

The Falcons return state qualifiers Ben Feeman and Jill Fidler, both seniors. Feeman, and Fidler among the girls, won the Lebanon County match title a year ago, Feeman for the second straight year. Fidler finished second and Feeman fourth in leagues last year.

Add freshman Dylan Ramsey, who was the Buckeye tour’s player of the year in the 15-19 age group this summer as a 14 year-old.

Section One also features a returning District Three champion, Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis, who won the Class AA gold medal and finished fifth in the L-L.

In Section Two, factor in Solanco, mostly because of Logan Wagner, a four-year standout who’s played in the USGA Junior Amateur and fared well in some national-class junior events.

Warwick lost two senior anchors, L-L player of the year Tyson Mitchell and Brant Bomberger. But Overly, who won the league girls’ title, finished seventh in districts and 10th in states as a freshman last year, is back.

So are fellow sophomores and returning starters Joey McGinty and Landon Reylek.

Lampeter-Strasburg probably remains the Section Three favorite, despite losing three of their rock-solid six-player lineup from a year ago. Three juniors who started last year, Ben Wilson, Morgan Smith and Jason Long, are back, along with Ben’s brother Drew, a sophomore, and improving soph Brady Weichler.

Pequea Valley won Section Four a year ago and, despite losing anchor Kyle Ebersol, could do it again. Senior Matt Lapp was a strong No. 2 for the Braves last year, and four of their top seven were freshmen.

The season begins Thursday, with Warwick hosting Section Two at Overlook. The L-L championships will be played Sept. 26 at Fairview, Cedar Crest’s home course.

Districts are Oct. 7-8 in York County, Class AA at Honey Run and AAA at Briarwood.

The PIAA championships are scheduled for Penn State University Oct. 17-19. The individual tournament is 36 holes Oct. 17-18, with an 18-hole team championship the 19th, Class AA on Penn State’s Blue Course and AAA on the White course.