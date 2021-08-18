Manheim Township won the Lancaster-Lebanon League team golf championship for the 11th straight year and 21st time overall last fall.

The Blue Streaks went 20-0 in the regular season, and missed their 13th District Three championship by a single shot to Wilson.

It’d be easy, perhaps deceptively so, to pick them to do it again.

Township loses league co-player of the year Sean Cliff, L-L individual champion Connor Strine (now at West Chester University) and coach Steve Brenner, who stepped down in April.

The new guy, Todd Scolnick, is a teaching pro who played at Township and Millersville, and now teaches at the high school.

He has some pieces to work with, including senior Emmett Kappesser, sophomore Andrew Bilson and junior Donte Billoni, who posted a 78.5 scoring average last year.

“For us, it’s going to be about depth, finding that 4-5-6 player,’’ Scolnick said. “We have some young kids with good fundamentals, but they’re raw. If we get a couple of them shooting in the 80s, we should be able to contend with anybody.’’

Lampeter-Strasburg and Warwick appear to be Township’s primary challengers.

L-S went 20-0 in Section Three last year. The Pioneers lose L-L girls’ champion Katie Lapinsky, but return four starters who should break 80 more often than not: brothers Matt and Ben Wilson, Gehrig Harsh and Morgan Smith.

Warwick, 16-4 last year with losses only to Township, returns veterans Brant Bomberger and Tyson Mitchell and welcomes a freshman, Elle Overly, who was one of the top girls on the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour this summer.

Like the Streaks, the Warriors will be looking for depth in the bottom half of the lineup.

Last year’s Section Two champ, Garden Spot (22-1), lost plenty to graduation; look for Solanco and perhaps Conestoga Valley to make a move there.

Annville-Cleona, the Section Four champ a year ago (16-0) should be pretty good again, led by senior Simon Domencic (78.5 scoring average last year).

Top individual players back this fall include Solanco junior Logan Wagner, who qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore and the U.S.G.A. Junior championship this summer.

The league’s top returning scoring average, 75.75, belongs to Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis, who ended the regular season with a 69 in a Section One match at Fairview. The second-best, 77.75, was by Hempfield’s Sawyer Martin.

Kyle Ebersol of Pequea Valley averaged 78.8 last year, tied for fifth in the L-L tournament and made the cut at districts.

Trey Rios of Cocalico was fourth in league tournament last year. Cedar Crest’s Ben Feeman made some noise on the local junior circuit this summer and leads a team - with six of the top seven players returning - that could be a factor in Section One.

The L-L regular season begins Thursday. The league championships will be held Monday, Sept. 27 at Honeybrook Golf Club.

The District Three tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8-9, Class 3A at Honey Run and 2A at Briarwood, both in York County.

The PIAA state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 18-19 at Heritage Hills in York.