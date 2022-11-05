How often are freshmen the male and female players of the year in any high school league, in any high school sport?

Lancaster-Lebanon League golfers Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest and Piper Smith of Manheim Township earned that honor with their performances this postseason, and were given it by L-L coaches at their annual postseason meeting and all-star voting Wednesday.

Ramsey won the state Class AAA championship in dramatic fashion Oct. 18 at Penn State University’s White Course, making birdie on the 18th hole to edge Rocco Salvitti of Pittsburgh Central Catholic by one shot.

Ramsey is believed to be the first freshman to win a state individual golf title. He also led the L-L in stroke average, 70.4, in the regular season.

Smith won the L-L individual girls’ championship and the District Three Class AAA title, and finished 13th in states.

It was a big year for L-L golf.

Winston Thai of Pequea Valley won the Class AA District title, after being the low AA scorer in the L-L tournament. Solanco senior Logan Wagner finished fourth in the AAA state tournament. Ben Wilson of Lampeter-Strasburg finished 10th.

Ben Feeman of Cedar Crest won the L-L tournament (beating teammate Ramsey in a sudden-death playoff) and finished third in districts.

Ramsey, Feeman, Smith, Thai, Wilson and Manheim Township’s Andrew Bilson formed the coaches’ all-league first team. Elle Overly of Warwick, Penn Manor’s Jesse Shue and Matthew Lapp of Pequea Valley received honorable mention.

The coaches also voted for all-section teams, and gave one team from each section of the L-L a sportsmanship award.

All Section One: Ramsey, Bilson, Feeman, Shue, Smith and Manheim Township’s Alex Kaun. Honorable mention: JP Radwanski of Penn Manor, Jillian Fidler of Cedar Crest, Ben Connors of Township and Ethan Green of Hempfield.

All Section Two: Wagner, Elle Overly, Warwick’s Joey McGinty, Carson Hoover of Conestoga Valley, Ephrata’s Kaden Hickman, Brayden Herr of Solanco and Aidan Blyler of Elizabethtown. Honorable mention: Alex Shiner of Conestoga Valley, Warwick’s Landon Reylek, Hudson Brown of Solanco and Thomas Kowalinski.

All Section Three: Ben Wilson, Morgan Smith, Jason Long and Drew Wilson of Lampeter-Strasburg, Ryan Snavely of Manheim Central, Elco’s Tyler Reed and Lila Albertson of Garden Spot. Honorable mention: Zach Benner of Manheim Central, Cocalico’s Ethan Moua, and Kenny Finn and Addison Rose of L-S.

All Section Four: Thai, Lapp, Annville-Cleona’s Reagan Flynn, Ian Kennett of Lancaster Mennonite, Pequea Valley’s Cole Stoltzfus, Logan Francis of A-C and Chandler King of Lancaster Country Day. Honorable mention: Dylan Stoltzfus of Pequea Valley, Wesley Heller of Annville-Cleona, Lebanon’s Gavin Sheetz, and Andrew Heller of Annville-Cleona, and Northern Lebanon’s Brian Bicksler.

Sportsmanship award: Cedar Crest (Section One), Solanco (Section Two), Garden Spot/Manheim Central (Section Three) and Lebanon (Section Four).