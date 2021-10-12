There hasn’t been a dominant golfer or golf team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this fall.

There is an opportunity to make this season special for a handful of L-L golfers at next week’s PIAA championship, to be held Monday and Tuesday at the Heritage Hills Resort in York.

“I’m not aware of any kids who are super-big favorites,’’ District Three Class AA champion Jack Novis of Lancaster Catholic said Monday. “I’m just figuring, play my game, play well, and I should be able to place.’’

Novis won districts last week at Briarwood, also in York County, shooting a 153 total including a first-round 72. His 81 in the final round came in colder, windier conditions on a day only won AA player broke 80, and that round was a 79.

Novis’ Crusader teammate Gavin Badger also qualified for states, finishing eighth in districts with a 169 total.

In Boys’ AAA, at Honey Run in York County, Logan Wagner, a junior at Solanco, and Lampeter-Strasburg senior Matt Wilson tied for fourth at 150.

Wagner earned a berth in the United States Golf Association junior championship in North Carolina last summer. Wilson led an L-S team that won Section Three of the L-L and rolled to the overall league title.

Matt’s brother Ben shot 151 to tie for 10th. Ben Feeman of Cedar Crest, the first-round leader at districts, finished 12th with a 151 total. Warwick senior Tyson Mitchell shot a pair of 77s for a 154 total, good for a tie for 18th.

On the girls’ side, Cedar Crest senior Jill Fidler continued a strong postseason, finishing second at districts to champion Makensy Knaub of Dallastown. Fiddler’s final-round 75 was the best girls’ score of the day by four shots.

Also advancing in AAA were Kenan Diggs of Penn Manor, who shot 163, and Warwick freshmen Elle Overly, who shot 168.

The only girls’ AA state qualifier was Savannah Miller of Lancaster Catholic, who shot 188.

L-S finished second to Dallastown for the AAA team title. In AA, Lancaster Catholic was runner-up to Boiling Springs.

If you’re looking for state-title favorites, on the girls’ side there’s Camp Hill’s Page Richter, who won her third district title (and COVID-19 likely cost here a fourth), shooting 69-73-142 to win AA by 19 shots.

Her total was the lowest at districts, male or female (the girls do play shorter tees).

On the boys’ side, Downingtown sophomore Nick Gross is a nationally-ranked junior who finished third in AAA states last year as a freshman. Gross was named an American Junior Golf Association All-American Tuesday.

District Three boys’ champion Brady Davidson of Cumberland Valley finished eighth in AAA a year ago.

Heritage Hills is a par-71 that plays about 6,700 yards from the championship tees.

Novis said he planned to play a practice round there Wednesday.

“I played there in a two-day event a couple years ago,’’ he said. “I’ve heard mixed reviews of it, but I think it’s gettable if you play well.’’

The state tournament is one round only, AA Monday, AAA Tuesday.

The team state championships, for which no L-L teams are qualified, will be played Oct. 25, also at Heritage Hills.