The 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League golf season was one for the record books.

That starts with Dylan Ramsey winning the state Class AAA championship last October at Penn State University’s White Course. He is the 10th Lancaster-Lebanon League golfer to win states, the third Cedar Crest Falcon and, as best as can be determined given incomplete records, the first freshman boys’ winner in the event’s 88-year history.

In the subsequent days, Ramsey was honored by the state General Assembly and at halftime of a Cedar Crest football game. He was interviewed by multiple media outlets, some of whom visited him at his home course, Royal Oaks in Lebanon. The Pennsylvania Golf Association gave him a special exception into the Pennsylvania Amateur championship

“Probably the biggest thing,’’ Ramsey said Monday, “was it got college coaches interested.’’

Manheim Township’s Piper Smith, also a freshman, won the L-L individual girls’ championship, finished second in districts, and was 13th in states.

Winston Thai of Pequea Valley won the Class AA District title. Solanco senior Logan Wagner finished fourth in the AAA state tournament. Ben Wilson of Lampeter-Strasburg finished 10th.

Ben Feeman of Cedar Crest won the L-L tournament (beating Ramsey in a sudden-death playoff) and finished third in districts.

It begins again Thursday, when Section Three of the L-L plays a section match - the school’s first high school event - at Honeybrook Golf Club.

A section-by-section look ahead:

Section One: Defending champ Manheim Township (18-2) welcomes back two first-team all-leaguers in Smith and senior Andrew Bilson.

The Blue Streaks will have 6-7 girls, and are considering having separate boys and girls teams.

“We’re looking into it,’’ said coach Todd Scolnick. “There’s a possibility that the boys’ team could be co-ed (including Smith) with a separate team for the girls.’’

Cedar Crest went 17-3 and won the team title at the league tournament. It loses Feeman and Jill Fidler (17th in girls’ AAA states last year) and probably doesn’t have the depth to challenge Township.

Penn Manor might, led by Jesse Shue, who dominated the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour this summer.

Section Two: Warwick (18-2) will defend behind juniors Elle Overly and Joey McGinity, who were second and third in the section, behind Solanco’s Wagner, is scoring average last year.

Overly was second in leagues and fourth in districts last year, and led the girls’ point standings in the LCJGT this summer.

Solanco, second last year at 14-6, should be solid behind senior Brayden Herr, who had four LCJGT top 10s.

Section Three: Of defender Lampeter-Strasburg’s (25-0) four all-section players, only sophomore Drew Wilson returns.

Graduated Ben Wilson finished 10th in AAA states and first in the section in scoring average (72.0).

The Pioneers could be challenged by Elco (18-7 last year) and improving Manheim Central (14-11).

Section Four: Both defending champ Pequea Valley (28-2) and Annville-Cleona (22-8) were pretty good and quite young a year ago. They should conduct an entertaining battle for the title this time.

PV’s Cole Stoltzfus was second in the section in scoring average, to Country Day’s Thai, as a sophomore. His teammate Matt Lapp tied for second, behind Thai, in AA districts.

A-C’s Reagan Flynn finished tied for second in AA districts and 25th in states.

The postseason: The league tournament will be played at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Tanglewood. Districts are set for Oct. 6-7 at York’s Honey Run and Briarwood.

The state tournament will be held Oct. 16-17 (individual) and Oct. 18 (team) at the Blue and White courses at Penn State University.