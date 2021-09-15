Lampeter-Strasburg’s golf team isn’t looking around for challenges from anyone but themselves.

“We know how good we are,’’ L-S senior Matt Wilson said after shooting 73 at Foxchase Wednesday to lead his team to another win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three match.

“We know what our potential is. We just have to peak at the right time.’’

Now more than halfway through, the Pioneers look like the L-L’s deepest, most consistent team. They shot a four-player total of 315 - their exact team scoring average in four section matches - to cruise to a 17-shot win over Cocalico and improve to 16-0.

Wilson has been the Pioneers’ No. 2 man behind his younger brother Ben, although Matt nosed ahead by a third of a shot for the season Wednesday. Ben shot 77.

“It’s not about beating him,’’ Matt insisted, although it was hard to tell how serious he was; Matt surely leads the L-L in looking mildly amused at the idea of being interviewed.

“What we’d like to see is mid-70s from the top four. We’ll get there.’’

The Pioneers also got an 81 from Gehrig Harsh and 84 from Jason Long.

Cocalico, now 12-4, got a 75 from Trey Rios and 81 from Luke Mason. Rios is in a virtual tie with the Wilsons for the section’s best individual stroke average.

Elco, behind Cole Weaver’s 79, finished third at 354 and is now 8-8 the year, followed by Octorara (388, 2-14) and Northern Lebanon (431, 2-14).

The golf season always begins and ends early, relative to other L-L sports. There’s only one Section Three match left, Sept. 23 at Moccasin Run, hosted by Octorara.

L-S coach Mike Chiodo said he’s scheduled a dual-match with Pequea Valley at Honeybrook next week to give his guys a look at that course ahead of the league tournament, also at Honeybrook, Sept. 27.

Until then, Matt Wilson keeps possession of a tiny putter, a club for a small child, that goes to the Pioneer who makes the most birdies in a given match. He made three Wednesday, his favorite of which came at the shortish par-4 fourth, his 17th hole of the day.

“I striped a drive,’’ he said. “I saw the shadow of the ball right on the center of the clubface on the tee and smacked it.’’

Not sure what that means, but the kid was on a roll.

“Then I hit a perfect 50-yard check shot, below the hole like eight feet,’’ he said. “Then the (putt was) like, routine. I saw the ball topple end over end into the hole.’’