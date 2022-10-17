The lead story of Monday’s first round of the PIAA state golf championships was written by a freshman.

Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey, age 14, shot 67, 5-under par, on Penn State University’s White Course, to grab a three-shot lead in the boys Class 3A tournament.

His closest persuers include Solanco senior Logan Wagner, who shot 70, 2-under par.

Andrew Bilson, a Manheim Township junior, is tied for fifth at even-par 72.

“I was able to put the ball in the fairway, or at least in play,’’ said Ramsey, who had the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s best scoring average (70.4) this fall. “Even if I was just in the rough, I always had a shot.’’

He added an understatement: “And, I got a lot of putts to fall.’’

Ramsey made eight birdies, including each of the five par-5s on Penn State’s White Course.

He knew the White Course from playing a junior event there in May, and found a comfort zone on the White Course’s greens during a practice round Sunday.

“I think I played better in the practice round,’’ he said. “I made almost everything I looked at for a while.’’

The highlight with the putter was a 40-footer for a birdie on the par-4 15th hole, his sixth of the day.

It wasn’t all about putting, though. Three of par-5 birdies were two-putted. On one of those, the 18th (his ninth hole of the day), he made a 10-footer to avoid three-putting.

He also answered a late-round stretch of three bogies in four holes by stuffing a wedge to within two feet at the ninth, his 18th, for a tap-in birdie.

Wagner is tied for second with a big gun, Rocco Salvitti of Pittsburgh Central Catholic, a veteran of the national junior circuit who’s committed to Notre Dame.

Wagner, who also played the back nine first, birdied his first hole and was three under for the round after a heady stretch of third straight birdies on 13, 14 and 15.

Fourteen is a 215-yard par-3 where Wagner drilled a 5-iron into the wind to four feet.

He made a wobbly double-bogey at the par-5 18th, and had a talk with himself during the walk from 18 green to the first tee.

“I was still one under, and I knew I was somewhere on the leaderboard,’’ he said. “It was good to have a little walk to clear my head.’’

He made six straight solid pars, and then hit the par-5 sixth in to for a two-putt birdie. Like Ramsey, he finished with a birdie after hitting a wedge close at the ninth.

He sounded like a senior afterward.

“I know it’s going to be cold (Tuesday),’’ he said. “I’m going to be the guy who wants to be there, just play and grind out a score. I’m ready.’’

Defending champion Nicholas Gross of Downingtown West shot 73. He’s tied for 11th, six behind Ramsey. Gross is the fourth-ranked junior golfer in the country, and first among high school juniors, according to the American Junior Golf Association. Last month he reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur.

Other Lancaster-Lebanon League scores

Boys 3A — Jesse Shue of Penn Manor and Ben Wilson of Lampeter-Strasburg both shot 77 and are tied for 31st. L-L champion Ben Feeman of Cedar Crest is 67th after an 83.

Girls 3A — Manheim Township freshman and L-L girls champ Piper Smith is tied for 16th after an 84. Jill Fidler of Cedar Crest shot 85 (T22nd), and Elle Overly of Warwick shot 88 (27th).

Boys 2A, on Penn State’s Blue Course — Reagan Flynn of Annville-Cleona shot 78 (T20), District Three 2A champ Winston Thai of Lancaster Country Day 80 (T30th). Matt Lapp of Pequea Valley is tied for 41st after an 82. Ian Kennett of Lancaster Mennonite is 63rd after an 86.

Ramsey and Wagner will play in Tuesday’s final 3A grouping, teeing off at around 10:40 a.m.